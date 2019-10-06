Arcanum edges Ansonia

ARCANUM – Arcanum was able to hammer out a homecoming victory by the narrowest of margins 21-20 over the visiting Ansonia Tigers. It was an exciting come from behind victory for the Trojans who remain undefeated at 6-0. But the team faces yet another tough challenge next week as they face the Miami East Vikings.

Corey Ross had a busy night for Arcanum. He scored two touchdowns for the Trojans, blocked a punt, a fumble recovery that would set up one of the TD’s, and was named Homecoming King. It was Ansonia that won the turnover battle. They recovered on-side kicks (Cameron Prater, Kayden Edwards) and had a take away on a pass by Brock Shellhaas.

“Although Arcanum’s defense broke a few times, they did not bend on several deep drives by Ansonia that were stopped on downs. Ansonia was stopped on the 38 twice, 34, 23, and 6 yard lines of Arcanum.

“Corey Ross has been a great player for us all year and a great leader. The young man rises up and makes big plays when our backs are against the wall.”

Ross scored in the first quarter and Ansonia answered with a Gardner quarterback sneak on fourth and one at the goal line. That would be the scoring for the first half as Arcanum lead 7-6. The TD was set up by a Gardner to Joe Beck pass that put the ball on the 3-yard line.

In the third quarter Ansonia came out on fire. Reece Stammen had two big carries in a row to plant the ball on the 4-yard line where he ran it in to give Ansonia a 12-7 lead.

Ansonia missed their first two extra points while Arcanum successfully made theirs – this would be a major factor at the end of the game. Arcanum did a good job of mixing in the pass with the run. Now it was time for the Trojans to answer. Young Bryce Schondelmyer connected with Zade Shank for a 19-yard TD pass. This was set up by a pass to Brennan Troutwine.

Ansonia answered on their next drive. Again it was Stammen who peeled off a 63-yard run to put the ball on the 2-yard line and he plunged across from there to again give Ansonia the lead 20-14.

Arcanum went to work. They covered the on-side kick from Ansonia at midfield and a pass from Schondelmyer to Ross put the ball at the 11. After a sack by Ansonia moved them back, they advanced the ball and Ross scored his second TD of the night. Joe Beck kicked his third extra point of the night to put the Trojans up for good 21-20.

“I am frustrated with the loss, but I am proud of our guys, said the Ansonia coach Matt Macy. “Did we win – no but the effort we made – I’ll take it.”

“We did not play our best game tonight,” said Coach Schondelmyer, “but give credit to Ansonia. They played us tough. In years past we have not won close games. We put together a great drive at the end and were able to score. Then the last drive we just ate up the clock. A credit to our offensive line in grinding that out.”

Cory Ross carries the ball for the Arcanum Trojans in the team's homecoming win over the Ansonia Tigers.