Turnovers plague UC in Homecoming loss

UNION CITY, Ind. – Turnovers plagued the Union City Indians in a disappointing 36-13 Homecoming loss to Cambridge City Lincoln Friday night.

“We played flat tonight,” said UC head coach Keith Maloy. “The guys are learning each week what it takes to be a good football team. This was another opportunity to learn and grow.”

The Indians recorded 213 total offensive yards in the loss, while the Eagles racked up 297 overall yards.

“We will get back to work and get ready to play Centerville,” Coach Maloy concluded.

The Indians drop to 2-5 overall on the season and 2-4 in conference play. They will look to bounce back on the road in Centerville for week eight.

Union City gets positive yardage in Indians homecoming game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_8-inch-uc-hoco-eb.jpg Union City gets positive yardage in Indians homecoming game.