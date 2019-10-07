Anna spoils Versailles homecoming

VERSAILLES – The Anna Rockets spoiled the Versailles homecoming game Friday with a 42-7 shellacking of the Tigers.

The Rockets led 21-0 at the half, increased it to 42-0 before the Tigers scored late in the game.

“They executed very well.” Versailles coach Ryan Jones said. “They made plays, got some big plays on us.”

The Tigers lone touchdown was scored by Freshman Titus Gehret.

The Tiger defense came out on the first series and shut down Anna, but could not keep up with the speed of The Rockets scored on their next two possessions to take a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Tigers Chase McEldowney intercepted a pass to stop a rocket drive at the Tiger 25-yard line. The Tigers could not capitalize and had to punt.

Anna started at their 24-yard line. The Rockets scored on a 62-yard run to take a 21-0 lead.

The Tigers had their best drive of the half moving to the Rocket 16 before giving the ball up on an incomplete pass on fourth and five.

Anna scored on a swing pass on their opening possession of the second half. Up 28-0, the Rockets slammed the door with a pick six to take a 35-0 lead.

“Their defense played really well.” Jones said “They got a lot of speed out there.”

The Rockets scored their final touchdown on their next possession with a 34 yard pass.

