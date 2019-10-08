Lady Wave tennis team concludes strong season

The Greenville High School Lady Wave tennis team put the finishing touches last week on another outstanding campaign, finishing at 16-3 overall, and 8-1 in the newly reformed Miami Valley League. The Wave also acquitted themselves well in the MVL tournament in Sidney, accumulating 37 points—good enough for second place behind a very strong and deep Tippecanoe squad. Junior Emily Marchal finished in second place in first singles, Natalie Milligan placed third in second singles, and Abby Swensen netted first place honors in third singles. The Lady Wave first doubles team of Felicity Lance and Faith Mansfield finished in fourth place while their teammates at second doubles, Amanda Chui and Cheyenne Hartsock, garnered the third place medal.

Marchal and Milligan were recognized by the Miami Valley League Coaches as meriting first Team All-League Honors for the year, while Swensen received second Team All-League notice. Marchal will compete this Thursday at the District tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, the site of the Western Southern Open, after finishing fourth at the Troy Sectional.

Outgoing Seniors Milligan, Swensen, and Chui enjoyed tremendous success during their tenure with the Lady Wave Netters. From 2016 through the current campaign, their final one, the Lady Wave amassed an overall 62-12 record, a winning percentage of 84-percent. They went 33-6 in conference during that span, won a Conference Championship, and set a school single season record of 18-2 in 2017. Still, a strong core of players return, promising continued success for the Lady Wave next season and beyond.