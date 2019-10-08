Young Wave rolls past Ansonia in playoff opener

ANSONIA – The Greenville youth football teams both dominated the Ansonia Tigers in the opening-round of the Cross County Conference Youth Football League (CCCYFL) playoff Sunday afternoon.

It was all Green Wave, as the unbeaten JV team won 33-0 and varsity by a final score of 38-0 over the Tigers. This was the varsity team’s third-straight win, bringing their overall record to 4-3, while the shutout gives the JV squad a 6-0-1 record.

“We played a good solid four quarters of football on both sides of the ball,” said JV coach Josh Spradling.

According to Greenville Youth Football League (GYFL) president and varsity head coach Scott Swisshelm, the win marks the first time the varsity players have won a playoff game in the six years they’ve been playing, and also secured the first winning season for either GYFL team.

“The JV team leads the way with an incredible season record and looks to be on the right path to make a deep run into the playoffs – with the realistic goal of reaching the first Super Bowl in recent years in only their second season in the CCCYFL,” Coach Swisshelm noted.

Greenville now advances in postseason play and look to stay alive as they battle National Trail this Sunday at the Twin Valley South High School in West Alexandria. Junior varsity kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m., with varsity game immediately to follow.

