Belle Cable earns 1,000th career dig

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe Lady Jets senior Belle Cable used career dig 1,000 to lead the Lady Jets to a 3-1 win over the visiting Houston Lady Wildcats in a Monday night volleyball matchup.

“Belle got her career 1,000th dig – she needed six digs tonight” said Franklin Monroe coach Angie Filbrun. “She did not know that – we were kind of trying to keep it a secret but I think she kind of knew something was going on.”

“She is such a hard worker,” Filbrun added. “She has played varsity for three years as a libero and just works her tail off back there – she deserves that.”

Soon after opening play, the Lady Jets had to play shorthanded with Chloe McGlinch taking herself off the court due to illness.

“We had to deal with a little bit of adversity when Chloe went out,” noted Filbrun. “She was sick – she ran to the locker room and went home.”

“Chloe is one of our setters and she runs a very good offense,” Filbrun continued. “I hurts whenever you take somebody like that off the floor but we had to learn to adjust and we had to deal with adversity – it wasn’t always pretty but we made it.”

The Lady Jets took the opening set of the night by a 25-21 score and easily won the second set 25-10 over the Lady Wildcats.

Houston rebounded to win set No. 3 by a 25-16 score sending the match to a fourth set.

“We had to fight for every point,” said Filbrun. “We just couldn’t keep the momentum on our side. Volleyball is a huge momentum sport and we just couldn’t keep it. Just being out of system and out of rotation, it hurts. We have such a great team and a great team effort. We fought through it and they fought for each other.”

The Lady Jets had to rally from a 7-1 deficit to open set four before outscoring the visitors 24-10 to close out the set with a 25-17 win and take the non-conference match 3-1

“It was team effort tonight,” said Coach Filbrun. “It took every single one of us because we had to do the exceptional sub when Chloe came off the floor when she was sick. We had to put somebody in in that position. It was a different feel so we all kind of had to figure it out – it wasn’t always pretty but we got there.”

With the win the Lady Jets improve to 15-5 on the season.

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

