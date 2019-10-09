Wave boys close out season at Districts

CINCINNATI –The Greenville boys varsity golf team season came to a close Tuesday playing in the OHSAA Division 1 Southwest District tournament a first for the Green Wave in 17 years dating back to 2002.

“This was a great group to work with,” said Greenville coach Brian Stickel. “One of the best I’ve had in quite a while. Not Just the varsity but the JV’s too. Really great kids with good attitudes.”

The Green Wave golf team traveled to Cincinnati’s Glenview Golf Course for district play.

“Tough day today,” Stickel said. “The kids were a little disappointed in the way they played but still enjoyed the day. This was a great learning experience, on a very tough and long course.”

The team shot a 370 led by Warren Hartzell’s 85, Evan Saylor carding an 85, Alex Kolb coming in with a 95, Jack Marchal shooting a 98 and Ash Williams rounding out the day with a 99.

“This is a great building block for us, having two juniors and three sophomores playing,” Stickel said. “The future looks bright, however, people are going to expect us to do well next year. With that comes a little more pressure, so we are going to have to work harder next spring and summer.”

The top 10 Districts finishers included nine Cincinnati schools and one Dayton school with an average male enrollment of 816 students. Greenville comes in with a total of 315 male students.

1st Lakota East 300 – 1053 male students

2nd Moeller 305 – 664 male students

3rd St. Xavier 309 – 1178 male students

4th Centerville 317 – 1024 male students

5th Elder 320 – 648 male students

6th Loveland 320 – 590 male students

7th Fairfield 320 – 1169 male students

8th Sycamore 322 – 669 male students

9th Springboro 323 – 731 male students

10th LaSalle 342 – 431 male students

16th Greenville 370 – 315 male students

The 2019 Greenville boys varsity golf team and Coach Brian Stickel. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_8-inch-Greenville-boys-golf-Sectionals-19.jpg The 2019 Greenville boys varsity golf team and Coach Brian Stickel.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

