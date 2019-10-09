Lady Wave defeats Pirates

WEST CARROLLTON – The Lady Wave traveled to West Corrollton for a Tuesday night MVL matchup with the Lady Pirates and came away winning in three straight sets 25-13, 25-13 and 25-8.

“It was super important for us to grab this MVL win tonight,” said Greenville coach Michelle Hardesty. “We wanted to win this match in three sets and that’s exactly what we did.”

“They knew they could get after it and picked up speed about midway through the first set and continued aggressively throughout the remainder of the match,” Hardesty added.

Greenville sophomore, Libby McKinney broke the Lady Wave assist record of 618 for the most in a single season during the win.

“Only Libby and assistant coach Jim Hardesty knew about the possibility it could happen,” said Coach Michelle Hardesty. “It was a nice surprise for all the fans and the team. Libby is a very coachable player, she works hard. We are very proud of her accomplishments this year.”

The Greenville girls played exceptional defense on the court registering 60 digs total to lead the Lady Wave to victory.

“Susie Blocher had an exceptional game for us tonight,” noted Hardesty. “She did some out of the ordinary things – she set and had 6 assists. She served and had 2 aces along with some extraordinary defensive plays.”

“The girls have gained a lot of confidence throughout the season and it’s showing here at the end of regular season going into our postseason tournament,” Hardesty concluded. “We’re looking forward to seeing how the remaining matches unfold.”

With the win, the Lady Wave close out regular season play with a 13-8 record and stand 12-5 in Miami Valley League (MVL) play.

