Lady Jets down Lady Blackhawks

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets defeated the Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks 3-0 in straight sets at Tuesday night’s Cross County Conference volleyball match, a night Corina Conley was recognized for recently setting a new Lady Jets ‘blocks’ record.

“We celebrated Corina Conley tonight as she broke the school record for Blocks in a match last week against Brookville,” said Franklin Monroe coach Angie Filbrun. “She had 11-blocks and broke Ashley Miller’s record from 2010 of 9-blocks.”

The Lady Jets took the opening set 25-11 before the Lady Hawks battled back only to come up short in a second set 25-22 loss.

“We beat Mississinawa Valley in three,” Filbrun said, “but not without a fight in the second set.”

The Franklin Monroe girls stepped up third set play closing out the night with a 25-15 win over the Lady Hawks.

“We seem to let up in that second set but came together as a team to finish the match strong,” Coach Filbrun stated.

“Defensively we played well,” said Filbrun. “Belle Cable added 15 more digs to her stats while Janessa Koffer added 14. Chloe McGlinch had 21-assists and 5-aces.”

Conley finished the night with 14-kills and Chloe Peters 5-kills.

“We will finish our regular season with Senior Day on Saturday (October 12),” Filbrun noted. “We are excited to celebrate our seniors.

“We are working hard to prepare for the tournament next week,” concluded Filbrun.

