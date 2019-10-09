Arcanum senior night winniers over Lady Patriots

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Lady Trojans defeated the visiting Tri-Village Lady Patriots in three straight sets on senior night 25-22, 25-21 and 25-17.

“Tri-Village is a very tough team,” said Arcanum coach Macey O’Dell. “My team came to play tonight and I am very proud of them – the whole team played great.”

“They were pumped up and ready to go,” Tri-Village coach Chris Brewer said of Arcanum. “It’s hard to beat good teams on the road especially nights like this – a special night for them. They have three really good seniors that have been staples in their varsity rotation for a while now, so you knew that they were going to bring it and they did tonight.”

Arcanum jumped out to a 7-1 first set lead bringing a timeout from the Tri-Village bench before the Lady Patriots would battle back to tie the set at 15-15.

“We come out a little bit slow,” said Brewer. “To come on the road and play tough – the girls played tough the whole game just some silly simple things that we have to fix. We’re not far off.”

The Lady Trojans would not surrender the lead pulling away to take the opening set by a 25-22 score.

Set No. 2 had Arcanum opening with a 4-1 lead with the Lady Patriots closing to 7-6 followed by the Lady Trojans using a 7-5 run to push its lead to 14-10 on their way to a 24-16 advantage.

Coach O’Dell pulled her three seniors off the court to and standing ovation before closing out the night with a 25-17 third set win.

The Lady Trojans honored three seniors; Audrey Heiser, Camille Pohl and Gracie Garno prior to the Wednesday night CCC volleyball match with the neighboring Lady Patriots.

“They are a huge asset to my team,” O’Dell said of her seniors. “They are my three captains, they know the game extremely well and they keep the team positive.”

“Gracie (Garno) is our leader on the floor,” said O’Dell. “We look to her, she is always the one that is calling every timeout for us.”

“Camille (Pohl) is extremely smart defensively and offensively,” O’Dell noted. “She is an extremely hard hitter – people have trouble stopping her.”

“Audrey (Heiser) is also extremely smart,” said O’Dell. “She can place the ball better in the front row than anybody I know. She just sees the court extremely well. She stepped in the role this year of playing defense for me and has done an amazing job.

“Arcanum brought it,” concluded Coach Brewer. “The girls played hard and I am proud of them – we’re not done yet.”

Arcanum senior Camille Pohl goes up for a block in the Lady Trojans senior night win over the Lady Patriots. Lady Trojans senior Gracie Garno goes to the net for a kill on senior night in Arcanum. Lady Trojans senior Gracie Garno goes up for an Arcanum kill on senior night. Audrey Heiser slams a spike for the Lady Trojans on senior night win over Tri-Village. Arcanum senior Audrey Heiser gets a kill for the Lady Trojans in her team's senior night win over Tri-Village. Lady Patriots senior Maddie Downing goes up for a kill in the teams CCC matchup with Arcanum. Maria Petry goes to the net for a Tri-Village kill in Wednesday night's game at Arcanum. Arcanum seniors (10) Gracie Garno, (center) Audrey Heiser and (9) leave the home court for the final time with a 3-0 win on senior night.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

