Lady Blackhawks senior night winners over Bradford

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks battled back from an early 1-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Bradford Lady Railroaders 3-1 on senior night in CCC play.

“Back at the very beginning of the season they beat us,” said Mississinawa Valley coach Billie Hunt. “My girls have had a tough season. We have some girls playing some positions they haven’t played in a while and came out and did some fantastic things with it.”

“We played them at the Greenville Invite,” said Bradford’s Coach Alisha Patty. “We ended up beating them so I knew coming in they would come in with avengence to beat us.”

The Lady Hawks dropped a 25-18 opening set to Bradford to begin play on the evening and trail 1-0.

Mississinawa battle back to take back-to-back 25-22 wins over the Lady Railroaders and go up two sets to one.

“We definitely had our chances to take the win but they brought it at the right time,” said Patty. “We couldn’t catch up to them.”

The Lady Blackhawks earned a two point third set 25-23 victory to close out the night with a 3-1 win to close out regular season play.

“Coming in I figured it would be a good game being their senior night and they brought it,” said Coach Patty. “I knew it was their senior night, so I told my girls I knew they will bring it – my girls just didn’t show up the last couple sets.”

“They just put it all out there tonight,” MV Coach Hunt stated. “Everything came together tonight – it was a good strong game all around.”

The win improves the Lady Blackhawks season record to 3-15 overall and 3-9 in Cross County Conference play.

The Lady Hawks honored seniors Lindsay Johns and Kya Lavy prior to the game.

Leah Scholl pace MV with 2 aces and 22 assists, Taylor Stachler with 15 assists, a match high 32 digs, and 2 blocks. Riley Price contributed a match high 17 kills for the Lady Hawks while Lilly Severance accounted for 24 digs and Kya Lavy with 11 kills and 3 blocks.

