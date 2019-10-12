Marion Local tops Versailles

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Tigers were victims of their own mistakes in a 38-7 loss to Marion Local Friday night.

“One of the keys to the game would be protecting the ball, we didn’t do that.” Coach Jones said “We moved the ball early on in the game, we had a couple turnovers and it kinda snowballed from there.”

Tied at 7-7 with 2:38 left in the first quarter, the Flyers got a 69-yard touchdown to take a 14-7 lead. The Flyers followed it up with a five yard touchdown with 1:05 left in the first. The touchdown was set up after an interception by the Tigers.

The Tigers would have another interception, two fumbles and blocked punt before the half. This allowed the Flyers to take a 38-7 lead at the half.

With a 31-point lead, the clock would be running continuous for the second half. The Tigers could not get anything going on offense but the defense held the Flyers scoreless as well.

The Tigers were able to execute a fake punt for a first down but an interception stopped the drive at the Flyer 31-yard line.

“Weather came into it a little bit because the winds in your face.” Jones said “Just thought we needed something to get going in the second half and wanted to take a chance there.”

The Tigers travel to New Bremen next Friday to take on the 5-2 Cardinals. With the loss, the Tigers fell to 3-4 on the season.

