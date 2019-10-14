Ansonia’s Olivia Wright named CCC First Team

NEW PARIS – Ansonia senior Olivia Wright capped her cross country career with a top 10 Cross County Conference (CCC) finish, taking eighth place at the CCC meet while being named CCC First Team.

“Our high school girls battled really hard today,” said Ansonia cross country coach Jason Wright. “We had strong individual finishes today, with four of our ladies turning out PR’s.

“I was so happy for Olivia (Wright),” added Wright. “It is a great tribute for her cross country career to finish with a top ten run her senior year.”

The Ansonia Lady Tigers finished in fifth place overall in the conference.

“Our team followed suit with a top five finish, even though some of our girls were dealing with injuries,” Wright noted. “I couldn’t be more proud of our kids.”

The young Ansonia boys team placed ninth with 13 teams placing in the conference meet.

“Our high school boys had a strong run today,” said Wright. “We finished in ninth place, which is the same position we finished in last year.”

“That says a lot for how hard these guys worked this season, especially after graduating three of our five top runners from last year,” Wright added. “With all of our current runners set to return next year, I look forward to seeing them compete next season.”

“I was thrilled for our junior high runners this season,” Coach Wright said of the junior high program. “Peyton, our only junior high girl, had a tremendous season. A sixth place finish for her was a fitting way to end her junior high career, and we look forward to adding her to our high school girls roster next season.”

“This was Matthew (Lee) and Ethan’s (Sparks) first year of running cross country,” Wright noted of the junior high boys program. “I was impressed with how quickly these guys developed over the course of the season, and their consistency week in and week out was tremendous.”

Ansonia High School girls:

Olivia Wright – 21.53 (PR)

Mariah Troutwine – 22.23 (13th place overall)

Kierra Reichert – 23.43

Lydia Snyder – 23.44

Alliyah Hall – 25.22 (PR)

Deanna Moody – 26.31 (PR)

Meghan Brown – 27.19

Sky Edwards – 29.13 (PR)

Ansonia High School boys:

Kyle Thornhill – 18.51 (PR)

Chad Millikin – 19.04

Cody Williams – 19.53

Andrew Thornhill – 20.58 [PR] Landyn Gabriel – 27.00

Garrett Brown – 30.02 [PR]

Ansonia Junior High girls:

Peyton Billenstein – 13.53

Ansonia Junior High boys:

Matthew Lee – 13.36

Ethan Sparks – 14.16

Ansonia’s Olivia Wright earns first team Cross County Conference honors. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_8-inch-Olivia-Wright-.jpg Ansonia’s Olivia Wright earns first team Cross County Conference honors.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

