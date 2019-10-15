Greenville XC times move up

SIDNEY – Riley Emerick and Isabelle Rammel both move up to the number five spots on the All-time fastest Cross Country board for GHS. Emerick ran a personal record Saturday with a time of 16:10, and Rammel ran a personal record with a time of 19:19 to secure these spots in GHS history.

Both Riley and Isabelle earned Runner-up titles at the Miami Valley League (MVL) Conference meet Saturday.

“These two have really put in the work – both off-season with strength and mileage, in-season attacking practices hard, mental preparation, and in the hours outside of practice making good decisions with nutrition/hydration/sleep – to make these goals a reality,” said Greenville cross country coach Stephanie Lind. “It takes a lot of hard work to get to the top of that prestigious list.”

Greenville saw 12 of its 22 runners achieving personal best at the MVL meet.

“The kids really showed up to compete and race this weekend, with 12 of our 22 athletes achieving personal bests yesterday,” Lind said. “As a coach, you cannot ask more than that. They have all put in so much hard work over the course of the season and it is nice to see it pay off for them at the end when it matters most.”

“We are looking forward to Districts this weekend at Cedarville, and hope to get a few athletes out to Regionals,” concluded Coach Lind.

Greenville scoring:

Girls team 6th of 10 teams, in a race hosting 103 athletes

2nd overall – Isabelle Rammel: 19:19 PR, 1st team all-conference

19th overall – Tessa Fine: 21:14 PR, 2nd team all-conference

27th overall – Ellasyn Bruner: 22:11 PR, honorable mention

78th overall – Kary Tollefson: 27:03 PR

80th overall – Caydance Davidson: 27:44

85th overall – Mollie McLear: 28:01 PR

Boys team finished 4th of 9 teams, in a race hosting 126 athletes

2nd overall – Riley Emerick: 16:10 PR, 1st team all-conference

24th overall – Alex Subler: 17:32, honorable mention

29th overall – Jacob Watson: 17:44 PR

30th overall – Matt Karns: 17:44

32nd overall – Gabriel Stevens: 17:49 PR

39th overall – Seth Shaffer: 18:17

42nd overall – Luke D Rammel: 18:21 PR

Not scoring for the team, but also achieving personal records were:

Crockett Parsons, 18:47

Dalton Swank, 19:35

Ashton Shaffer, 21:02

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

