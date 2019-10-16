Lady Trojans defeat Houston

BROOKVILLE – The No. 5 seed Arcanum Lady Trojans easily defeated the No. No. 12 seed Houston Lady Wildcats 3-0 in OHSAA DIII first round tournament action.

“Very happy with the win,” said Arcanum coach Macy O’Dell. “We talked all week – we can’t just go in and think we have them beat, we have to go in and play hard every set and get the ‘W’.”

Arcanum took a slim 8-6 lead in the opening set before going on a 5-0 run to lead 13-6 and close out with a double digit 25-15 first set win.

The Lady Trojans jumped out to a 5-0 second set advantage pushing their leads to 9-1 and 18-8 while using 7-unanswered points to take a 2-0 lead with a lopsided 25-8 second set win.

Arcanum opened third set play with a 4-0 lead and hung around for a 25-17 win to advance in tournament play.

“I thought everybody played good,” Coach O’Dell noted. “We just had some silly mistakes and they were having fun which I like but we just have to clean it up to keep winning.”

Next up for the Lady Trojans; the No. 13 seed Dixie Lady Greyhounds.

“We played good and that’s all that matters,” said O’Dell. “We had those silly errors – but back Saturday.”

The Lady Trojans return to Brookville High School Saturday, October 19 to take on Dixie in second round tournament play with an 11 a.m. start time.

Arcanum sophomore Taylor Gray goes up for a kill in the Lady Trojans' 3-0 tournament win over the Houston Lady Wildcats. Arcanum's Ellie Fout serves for the Lady Trojans in first round tournament win over Houston. Camille Pohl slams a kill for the Lady Trojans in Tuesday night tournament win over the Lady Wildcats. Audrey Heiser moves in for the kill as Eva Siculan (15) makes the set for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans 3-0 tournament win over Houston. Eva Siculan makes a set for the Lady Trojans in the team's tournament win over Houston. Gracie Garno tips the ball over the net for an Arcanum score in the Lady Trojans OHSAA tournament win over the Lady Wildcats. Tayler Gray watches her kill score a point for the Lady Trojans in win over the Houston Lady Wildcats. Arcanum's Taylor Gray slams a kill for the Lady Trojans in the team's Tuesday night tournament win over Houston. The Lady Trojans celebrate a point in Arcanum's tournament win over the Houston Lady Wildcats.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

