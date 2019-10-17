Filbrun CCC Coach of the Year

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe’s Angie Filbrun was named the Cross County Conference volleyball coach of the year for the 2019 season, an honor Filbrun also received in 2017.

“I feel extremely blessed to receive this honor,” said Coach Filbrun. “I owe a lot to my family, the FM administration, the parents and athletes that I coach. We all work great together to make this an enjoyable experience for the girls.”

“Coaching isn’t always easy, but when you can create relationships with those around you, it makes it amazing,” Filbrun added.

“I am extremely proud of Coach Filbrun for receiving this honor from the Cross County Conference,” stated Franklin Monroe Athletic Director Abbey Moore. “It is a true testament to what she has accomplished in her coaching career at Franklin Monroe.”

“The one thing that impresses me most about Coach Filbrun is her passion for not just teaching our athletes about volleyball skills, but how she instills values that will last a lifetime,” Moore continued. “That is a very important focus of our Athletic Department. I believe that these awards are made possible by the attitude, effort and performance the whole team.”

“This all starts with our mission as a program, which is “Dream Small”, Filbrun noted. “This comes from the Josh Wilson song that talks about doing the little things that can make a BIG difference in someone’s life.”

“We are very proud of Coach Filbrun and what her volleyball team has accomplished this year. #dreamsmall – Do the small things that will make a BIG difference,” Moore said of the team’s 2019 motto.

“I believe that these awards are made possible by the attitude, effort and performance the whole team,” Moore stated. “Coach Filbrun has been able to develop a culture of trust, accountability and determination where all of her girls have bought in. That is not an easy task to accomplish.”

“We talk a lot about doing the small things because when you do the small things, the BIG things will come,” said Filbrun. “Whether it is in volleyball or in life, taking care of the small things makes a BIG difference. Writing thank you notes, picking up a piece of trash, smiling at someone in the hall or giving someone a high five are little things that we can do to make a difference.”

“On the volleyball court, when we all do our small part, whether it is passing, setting, hitting or serving, and we work together, the BIG things will happen,” said Filbrun. “We have an amazing group of young ladies who have figured out what it means to be do the small things and they have experienced some BIG thing this year. I hope they all remember this as they continue on in their life.”

Coach Filbrun is completing her fourth season at the helm of the Lady Jets volleyball program and to date has a combined 69-25 record with the 2019 team still alive in OHSAA tournament play.

2016 – 11-12

2017 – 20-3

2018 – 20-5

2019 – 18-5 (to date)

“It is exciting to me to see our athletes be recognized in the league (CCC) as well,” Coach Filbrun said of this season’s team recognition.

Corina Conley: CCC Co-Player of the Year

Belle Cable: CCC First Team

Chloe Peters: CCC First Team

Chloe McGlinch: CCC Second Team

Janessa Koffer: CCC Special Mention

2019 Cross County Conference Volleyball Coach of the Year; Franklin Monroe’s Angie Filbrun. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_8-inch-Angie-Filbrun-Verticle.jpg 2019 Cross County Conference Volleyball Coach of the Year; Franklin Monroe’s Angie Filbrun. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_8-inch-Angie-Filbrun-horizontle-.jpg

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330