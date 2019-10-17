GYFL season comes to a close

WEST ALEXANDRIA – The Greenville Youth Football League (GYFL) headed into the second round of postseason play Sunday as they battled the National Trail Blazers at Twin Valley South High School.

After a double shutout against Ansonia in the opening round of the Cross County Conference Youth Football League (CCCYFL), Greenville met their match against Trail.

In the JV game, the undefeated Green Wave were outmatched by the Blazers – who took an early lead and did not look back. The GYFL varsity battled Trail until late in the fourth quarter, but were unable to mount a comeback.

The JV finished their season with an overall record of 6-1-1, while the varsity ended with a 4-4 record.

The Greenville Youth Football League closes out the season with game against National Trail. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_gyfl-trail-eb-48043-.jpg The Greenville Youth Football League closes out the season with game against National Trail.