Union City gets big win over Falcons

UNION CITY, Ind. – When asked early in the season what was one of the biggest goals for the team, Union City varsity football head coach Keith Maloy said, “Beat Winchester!” After a two-point victory over the Falcons Friday night, that goal became reality.

“This when was big for us going into sectional play and in the conference standings for sure, but it is also big in the fact that we are moving to change the culture of UC athletics and this is a huge step in the right direction,” Coach Maloy stated.

UC hosted Winchester in the regular season finale, which many thought would be the Falcons’ night to lock down a Tri-Eastern Conference title. The Indians, however, had others plans…a Senior Night TEC victory and return the traditional Milk Can back to Union City.

“The team played well. They executed the game plan to perfection,” Maloy added. “They are buying into our vision and mission.”

Union City drove down the field and into the endzone on their opening drive to take an early lead. On the following kickoff, Winchester answered right back with a reverse and return for a touchdown of their own. With a successful two-point conversion, the Falcons took a 8-7 edge to closeout the first quarter.

Both teams found their way across the goal line again in the second quarter, with Winchester holding a 16-13 advantage at the half.

Bleeding the clock in long third quarter drive that resulted in six more points, Union City took a 19-16 lead headed into the final 12 minutes of play.

A fourth quarter Indian touchdown made it a 26-16 game. The Falcons clawed their way back to close the gap with a late game touchdown and two-point conversion, but were unsuccessful attempting an onside kick. With no timeouts left for Winchester, the Indians were able to drain the clock and secure the 26-24 victory.

One of the keys to victory was the utter domination of the clock, with UC controlling the ball for 34 minutes. Offensively, Union City had 270 total yards to 224 for the Falcons.

The victory made it a very special night for Union City seniors Nic Wells, Jayden Hindsley, Braxton Wright, Payne Abel and Cole Hughes – who were all honored during halftime.

The Indians end the regular season with a 4-5 overall record and 4-4 in the Tri-Eastern Conference.

“We are now ready to focus on Wes-Del. If the offensive line continues to dominate and Jayden, Nic and Hunter Clay keep running the ball hard we are going to keep our season going,” concluded Coach Maloy.

The Indians will host Wes-Del on Friday to open sectional play…kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

