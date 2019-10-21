Versailles falls to New Bremen

NEW BREMEN – The Versailles Tigers fell to 3-5 on the season with a 23-7 loss to New Bremen Friday night.

Versailles scored first, but gave up 23-unanswered points in the loss.

“We moved the ball well on that first drive.” Versailles coach Brian Jones said. “We had some self-inflicted things that stalled drives. We had some big turnovers last week and they hurt us again this week.”

The defense kept the Tigers in the game the first half.

With a 7-0 lead on an eight yard run by Landon Henry, the Tigers gave up a 56-yard touchdown run, the extra point was missed. The Cardinals kicked a field goal with one second left in the first half to take a 9-7 lead.

The second half belonged to the Cardinals. The Cardinals held the ball most of the half while their defense shut down the Tiger offense. The Tigers had two interceptions that set up both Cardinal touchdowns.

Versailles travels to Minster Friday night. The Wildcats upset Marion Local and are currently sixth in their region.

