Lady Jets defeat Riverside

COVINGTON – The No. 5 seed Franklin Monroe Lady Jets advance in tournament play with a 3-1 Saturday OHSAA D-IV win over the No. 11 seed Riverside Lady Pirates.

“We got the win,” said Franklin Monroe coach Angie Filbrun following the Saturday match. “The seniors didn’t want to go home.”

The Lady Jets took the opening set 25-20 to lead 1-0 after one.

Set No. 2 had the teams tied at 4-4 before the Lady Jets would use a 19-4 run to lead 23-8 on their way to a 25-12 second set win and lead 2-0.

“We came out strong,” Filbrun noted. “We knew it would be a battle.”

The Lady Pirates battled back with the third set tied at 4-4, 17-17, 18-18, 19-19, 20-20, 21-21 and 22-22 before the Riverside girls would win 25-23 and trail the Lady Jets 2-1.

The fourth set saw ties at 4-4, 5-5 and 6-6 before the Lady Jets too an 11-7 lead only to have the pesky Lady Pirates knot the score at 11-11, 12-12, 14-14 and 15-15. FM took a 5-point 22-17 lead only to have the Logan County girls make it a 1-point game at 22-21 bringing a timeout from the Franklin Monroe bench.

The Lady Jets scored 2-points out of the timeout to lead 24-21 followed by two Riverside scores to trail FM 24-23, but it was the Lady Jets scoring next to win set No. 4 by a 25-23 score and advance in tournament play.

“We just let them hang around too long,” said Coach Filbrun, “but we came out on top.”

Corina Conley goes high above the net to slam a Lady Jets kill in Franklin Monoroe’s OHSAA D-IV tournament win over Riverside. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Corina-Conley-2-.jpg Corina Conley goes high above the net to slam a Lady Jets kill in Franklin Monoroe’s OHSAA D-IV tournament win over Riverside. Belle Cable goes to the serving line for Franklin Monroe in the team’s tournament win over Riverside. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Belle-Cable-.jpg Belle Cable goes to the serving line for Franklin Monroe in the team’s tournament win over Riverside. Chloe Peters goes up for a Lady Jets kill in tournament win over the Lady Pirates. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Chloe-Peters-1-1.jpg Chloe Peters goes up for a Lady Jets kill in tournament win over the Lady Pirates. FM senior Corina Conley goes up for a block in the Lady Jets tournament win over the Riverside Lady Pirates. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Corina-Conley-1-1.jpg FM senior Corina Conley goes up for a block in the Lady Jets tournament win over the Riverside Lady Pirates. Franklin Monroe junior Chloe McGlinch makes a set for the Lady Jets in tournament win over Riverside. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Chloe-McGlinch-1-1.jpg Franklin Monroe junior Chloe McGlinch makes a set for the Lady Jets in tournament win over Riverside. The Lady Jets get a kill from Chloe Peters in the team’s win over Riverside. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Chloe-Peters-2-.jpg The Lady Jets get a kill from Chloe Peters in the team’s win over Riverside. Franklin Monroe coach Angie Filbrun show approval in the Lady Jets play in tournament win over the Riverside Lady Pirates. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Angie-Filbrun.jpg Franklin Monroe coach Angie Filbrun show approval in the Lady Jets play in tournament win over the Riverside Lady Pirates. Belle Cable dives for a dig in the Lady Jets tournament win over the Riverside Lady Pirates. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Belle-Cable-dig-.jpg Belle Cable dives for a dig in the Lady Jets tournament win over the Riverside Lady Pirates.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

