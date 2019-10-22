Arcanum advances with win over Dixie

BROOKVILLE – The No. 5 seed Arcanum Lady Trojans easily defeated the No. 13 seed Dixie Lady Greyhounds 3-0 in OHSAA D-III volleyball tournament action in a match Arcanum would not use or need a timeout.

“We came out really strong today,” said Arcanum coach Macey O’Dell. “We played hard – everyone played great. We had a very good day.”

The Lady Trojans jumped out to a 15-4 first set advantage and finished with 10-unanswered points to take the opening set by a lopsided 25-4 score.

The second set of the night had the Arcanum girls lead 19-4 before Dixie attempted a comeback outscoring the Lady Trojans 9-6 only to lose 25-13 and trail 2-0 heading the third set of play.

Arcanum wasted little time assuring another tournament appearance jumping out to a 12-4 third set advantage on their way to a 25-11 win and take the match by a 3-0 score.

Arcanum used the Saturday tournament matchup to get younger Lady Trojans valuable tournament experience.

“We wanted to get them in just before next week’s ‘big’ match,” Coach O’Dell stated. “I wanted to get them in so they weren’t so nervous – get their nerves out today. We wanted to let them get a little bit of time on the floor so they could go in on Tuesday night and do a good job.”

