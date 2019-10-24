A Night At The Races a success

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave basketball program held ‘A Night at The Races’ fundraiser to a packed house with the proceeds going to support the Greenville Girls Basketball Program.

“It is by far the biggest year we have had so far,” said Lady Wave basketball coach Rachel Kerns. “We have 14 companies or individuals that are willing to be a race sponsor.”

The proceeds from the night’s event go entirely towards the Lady Wave basketball program.

It’s new uniforms, any equipment that we might need, our summer expenses, any of those kind of things,” Kerns noted. “We are fortunate that we do so well. Our girls pay for nothing once the season rolls around or our summertime.”

The program put a cap of 35 presold tables prior to the event for the Saturday night fundraiser.

“We ended up selling all 35 tables,” said Kerns. “That just leaves two open tables for people who might come in, but 35 tables and there isn’t an empty table out there.”

“The best thing we can say about our fundraiser; the number of people that are here one year and came back the second year,” Coach Kerns continued. “That is the biggest complement that we can get as a program. It’s a fun night. People look forward to it and ultimately we really do a good job raising money for our basketball program.”

The girl’s basketball program receives excellent community support along with many of the school’s teacher, sports program coaches and administration.

“Just from the middle school where I teach we have between 20 and 25 different employees,” shared Kerns.

“There is no way this event would happen without the community,” Coach Kerns concluded. “It is just a fun event – you don’t feel like you are at a fund raiser when you are here.”

Race Sponsors and donations as submitted:

Jon Coomer, MJS Plastics, Greenville Federal, Second National Bank, Greenville National Bank, Doug Shields, Drew Ag, Hittle Pontiac, Greenville Athletic Timing (Ron Holzapfel), Cal-Maine Foods (Josh Moore), Todd & Linda Hickerson, Foreman & Sons, 5678, Homegrown in Ohio, Zechar Bailey, Sunset Awards, Shaun Hayes, Helen’s Flowers, Jim’s, Cory Jenkinson, MAC Tools, Dave Knapp, Julie Willis, Myers Excavation, Pawn Shop, Ace Hardware, Eikenberry’s IGA, Jafe, Buckeye Beverage, Hupmans, Jim Gable, Dr, Hatic, Prosperity Promotions / Kim Custenborder, Tracy Fout, Matt Hamilton (Bud’s Celina), Winner’s, Treaty City, Happily Ever Co., Ted & Misty Fiely, Sue Ahrens, Brethren Retirement Community, Walkers Construction, Double M Diner, Marty McCabe, Blue Spruce, Steve Maitlin, State of Heart Hospice, Teafords, Bolyard, Beanz Buttercream Bakery, Kirby Lyons Auctioneer, Ty & Lita House, Shelly Francis / C&S Rentals, Deanna Harrison, Darren Leis, Nicole Pohlman, Zac Fiely, KFC, Hairology, Buckey Clean Event, Dairy Barn, Pete Davis, Brittany Carol Photography, Rapid Fire, Tracy Tryon, Gunkle’s Tree Service, Mike Fearon, Kristi Moore, BMF Fitness, Marcos Pizza, Flower Patch, Creations 3rd, Mike Manix Construction, Fit By Loy,

Greenville Lady Wave basketball coach Rachael Kerns (R) and supporters enjoy ‘A Night At The Races’. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_8-inch-Night-at-the-Races-.jpg Greenville Lady Wave basketball coach Rachael Kerns (R) and supporters enjoy ‘A Night At The Races’.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

