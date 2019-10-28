UC’s Hindsley passes 1,000 rushing yards

UNION CITY, Ind. – Union City senior running back, Jayden Hindsley passed the 1,000-yard career rushing yards mark during the Indians 30-28 sectional victory over Wes-Del Friday night.

The Indians hosted the Warriors in a Class 1A Sectional 43 showdown. Wes-Del got on the scoreboard first, but the Indians were able to answer back to set the tone what turned out to be a battle to the end.

“What a great win! Our kids battled hard all night,” said UC head coach Keith Maloy. “We struggled with their passing game, but we were able to stay in the game and give us a chance to win at the end. I told the kids every play counts every second counts and it did last night.”

The Indians had 306 total yards on the night, the Warriors ended with 335 yards.

Union City’s rushing was led by Hindsley who recorded 248 yards in the win. He is the first Indian back to hit the 1,000-yard career milestone since Mason Wine five seasons ago. He now has a total of 1,168 total yards on the ground in his high school career.

“Jayden played well and we ran the ball well all night,” added Maloy. “We have another week of football and our seniors are not ready for it to be over!”

Union City (5-5) will be on the road for their sectional semifinal next Friday against Madison-Grant (3-7), who have won their last three and put up 67 points in their sectional opener.

Union City Indians running back, Jayden Hindsley runs for yards in the teams 30-28 sectional win over Wes-Del. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_8-inch-UC-Hindsley-19-Randall-photo.jpg Union City Indians running back, Jayden Hindsley runs for yards in the teams 30-28 sectional win over Wes-Del.