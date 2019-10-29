Arcanum earns district runner-up trophy

CLAYTON – The Arcanum Lady Trojans dropped out of tournament play with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy Lady Eagles, a private school represented by more than 40 school districts across the region.

“They worked hard tonight,” said Arcanum coach Macey O’Dell. “I am very proud of them.”

The Lady Trojans took the court in the OHSAA D-III District Championship game as the No. 5 seed team taking on the No. 1 seed Lady Eagles.

Cincinnati Hills wasted little time in the opening set by doubling up on Arcanum 24-12 before taking the set by a 25-15 score and lead 1-0.

The Lady Trojans battled back to win the second set 25-19 and even the championship match a one game apiece.

Set No. 3 had the Cincinnati team taking a two-sets-to-one lead with a 25-17 win over Arcanum.

Arcanum trailed 11-6 early in the fourth set before battling back to even the score at 14-14 and see the match tied at 15-15, 16-16, 18-18, 20-20, 21-21 and 22-22 before the Lady Trojans would use a 3-1 run to close out fourth set play with a 25-23 win and send the match to a deciding 15-point fifth set.

Cincinnati Hills took an opening fifth set 3-0 lead only to have the Lady Trojans use four unanswered points to lead 4-3 and take a 6-4 lead bringing a Cincinnati timeout.

The set would be tied at 8-8 and 9-9 before the Lady Eagles would use a 7-4 run to close out play and take a fifth set 15-12 win and move on in tournament play.

“We had an awesome season,” O’Dell stated. “I couldn’t be happier with them.”

Playing their final game for the Lady Trojans volleyball team: No. 6 Audrey Heiser, No. 9 Camille Pohl and No. 10 Gracie Garno.

“They will be greatly missed,” Coach O’Dell said of the Arcanum seniors. “All three played all the way around. They are all three amazing players and we will miss them.”

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

