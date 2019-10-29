Versailles District Champions

CLAYTON – The No, 4 Versailles Lady Tigers defeated the No. 2 seed Williamsburg Lady Wildcats 3-0 to earn a seventh consecutive District Championship and earn a Sweet 16 Regional semi-final berth.

“It just says a lot about the girls,” said Versailles coach Kenzie Bruggeman. “They work hard every time and it is definitely fun to come to Northmont.”

Versailles opened with a 13-2 first set lead taking advantage of 11-straight Caitlin McEldowney serves before coasting to a 25-20 win to go up 1-0 over the Lady Wildcats.

“Caitlin works so hard and she is such a consistent player,” Bruggeman noted. “It’s great to start with that and then to have Lindsey (Winner) in the front row – she was just amazing tonight.”

Williamsburg opened set No. 2 with a 3-0 advantage before the Lady Tigers battled back to even the score at 3-3 and 4-4. Versailles used a 5-0 scoring run to lead 9-4 on their way to a 25-17 second set win and lead 2-sets to none.

“We came out on top and it wasn’t our cleanest,” said Bruggeman. “I told them we have two choices, we can either go out of here with a lot of excitement and a little bit of gold around us or we can let it go four – and that got them fired up.”

The third and final set went to the Lady Tigers by a score of 25-13 as the Clermont County school would trail 18-5, a lead too large to overcome sending Versailles to the Sweet 16.

“They came out much better, much cleaner,” Bruggeman said of the team’s third set play. “They just started having fun.”

Versailles will play the No. 1 seed Miami East Lady Vikings; 3-2 winners over Cincinnati Seven Hills by scores of 25-15, 19-25, 22-25, 25-13 and 15-8 in the Regional semi-finals, Thursday, October 31 at Kettering with a 7:30 p.m. start time.

The Lady Tigers dropped a best-of-three match to Miami East the first weekend of the 2019 season at Coldwater by scores of 25-20, 19-25 and 21-25.

“I can’t say enough about that program,” Coach Bruggeman said of Miami East. “It is just fun to play them because we both push each other to be better. “It’s always a fun competitive game so I am really excited to be able to play them again at Kettering. We are very different from the first weekend of this season, so it will be fun to play them.”

The 2019 Versailles Lady Tigers District Championship volleyball team. 3-0 winners over Williamsburg to earn a seventh straight District title. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_8-inch-Versailles-VB-District-Champs-19.jpg The 2019 Versailles Lady Tigers District Championship volleyball team. 3-0 winners over Williamsburg to earn a seventh straight District title.

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

