Wave fundraiser signup open

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Green Wave basketball program in sponsoring a ‘Boys basketball Fundraiser Night’ at Woodcrest Bowling Lanes in Union City on Friday, November 8 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“This year we are switching up for our fundraiser,” said Greenville head coach Kyle Joseph. “We are trying to do something a little more fun for the community – we are going to have a bowling night.”

The fundraiser is essential for the boys basketball program. It allows the program to run their summer activities, order new equipment to enhance performance, provide teams meals and put on the senior night reception.

“We making it a night of friends of the program and supporters to come out and have a good time with family and friends,” Joseph said. “We will have prizes, a 50/50 drawing and some silent auction items as well.”

Woodcrest Lanes will also have the Smokin’ Pin BBQ open for those that choose to place a food order.

Bowling lanes may be reserved for $200 with up to 10 bowlers per lane. Shoes, bowling ball and lane fees are included.

Lane Sponsorships are available at $1,000 each, Lane Sponsor $250 and a Slam Dunk Sponsorship is $100 in support of the Green Wave basketball program.

Please contact Coach Joseph at: kjoseph@ghswave.com to be a sponsor or to reserve a lane.

The 2018 Greenville basketball team plays a December home basketball game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_8-inch-2018-BBK-.jpg The 2018 Greenville basketball team plays a December home basketball game. Alec Fletcher handles the ball for Greenville in the 2018 basketball season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_8-inch-Alec-Fletcher-BBK-18.jpg Alec Fletcher handles the ball for Greenville in the 2018 basketball season.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

