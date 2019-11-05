Spirit Wagons supports athletes

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Athletic Boosters recently came up with a solution for the organization’s ongoing need for getting their fundraising apparel to the public.

“We decided in May that we needed someplace to store our apparel and everything that we are trying to sell,” said Boosters’ president Randall Bowman, “so we decided as a team to buy a trailer.”

To offset the expense of the new (used) trailer, the Boosters reached out to several local businesses for support.

“We wanted to have some advertisers on the side of the trailer to help us pay for it,” Bowman said. “We have Hittle Buick GMC, Kevin Flory Landscaping & Lawn Care, Teaford’s Pizza & Subs and Helen’s Flowers & Gifts. Wintrow Signs & Designs is also an advertiser and Joe Wintrow come up with the design of the trailer.”

“We have the big Greenie on there. We couldn’t be happier with the way this turned out. We are very proud of this trailer. Now we are very mobile with what we want to do and where we want to take our apparel.”

“We can go to baseball games now, we can go to football games, we can go to softball games, the little league diamonds, etc.,” Bowman added. “We can go where we need to go. It makes it very easy because now we are pretty mobile.”

Greenville’s Jamie McGillivary is responsible for marketing of the local Boosters products and has designed the last four apparel items.

“We are really happy with what Jamie has designed,” Bowman stated. “People really like what she has done. We are real proud of her last for designs.”

“We just come out with a line of jackets that Sunset Awards come up with the designs for us,” Bowman added. “Everybody seems to be happy with what we are doing as far as the designs that are on the shirts, jackets, sweaters and sweatshirts.”

Profits from the sale of merchandise are returned to the Green Wave sports programs.

“The profit goes right back into our general fund and that in turn goes out to whatever the student athlete needs within our Greenville High School system,” noted Bowman.

Distribution of the funds generated begin with Greenville Athletic Director, Aaron Shaffer.

“The coaches bring a request to Mr. Shaffer and then Aaron brings that request to the boosters,” Bowman said. “If the funds are there we go ahead and support them in some way. We don’t normally pay all of it for a sport, it’s a percentage we will pay. That’s what we try to do – make the money go as far as it can.”

With the Greenville varsity football team coming off a 7-3 winning season, the Spirit Wagon was busy at Friday night home games.

“Without a doubt this has been a great season,” Bowman stated. “I am so happy for Coach (Bart) Schmitz and the boys. This was a great Greenville football season.”

“Thanks to the community for helping us,” Bowman Concluded. “Without the community buying what we put out here every Friday night this would not be successful at all, so we thank everybody in the community for all they do for us.”

Greenville Athletic Booster Board Members include: Randall Bowman (President), Scott James (Vice President), Denise Brandenburg (Treasurer), Shellie Francis (Secretary) and Jamie McGillivary (Marketing).

The mission of the Greenville Athletic Boosters Organization is to support and encourage academic and athletic excellence in all Greenville Student Athletes and Athletic Teams, goals include:

• To promote active and involved parent and community involvement and leadership.

• To promote sportsmanship and provide supplementary financial support for all Green Wave Athletic Teams.

• To build on the history, pride, and tradition of Green Wave Athletics and the Greenville Community, which exemplifies our student athletes, coaches, and teams.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

