UC drops opener to Richmond

UNION CITY – The Union City Lady Indians fell to the Richmond Lady Red Devils in the team’s home opener by a 39-42 score.

The Lady Indians took a 10-9 lead after one period of play with Mariah Claywell and Skylie Lutz each scoring four points to pace Union City.

Period No. 2 had the Union City girls matching their first period 10-point production while holding the visitors to 4-points sending the teams to the halftime break with the Lady Indians holding a 20-13 advantage.

Richmond battled back in third period play putting 20-points on the board while Union City was having its largest output of the night with 15-points to hold a 35-33 lead with three periods in the book.

The Lady Red Devils took advantage of 9-fourth quarter points while limiting Union City to 4-points to pullout a 42-39 season opening win.

The Lady Indians were led in scoring by 10 Skylie Lutz points followed by Mariah Claywell with 8-points and Jodi Carpenter 7-points.

The UC Lady Indians Junior Varsity team opened with a 38-19 season opener Richmond led in scoring by Emma Davis with 13-points and Mackenzie Charles tossing in 8-points in the victory.

Both the Union City Lady Indians Varsity and JV squads will be back in action Saturday against Southern Wells at home.

The Lady Indians Varsity team stands at 0-1 on the new season while the JV goes to 1-0.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

