Wave fundraiser a success

UNION CITY – Greenville City Schools boys basketball program held its ‘Boys Basketball Fundraiser Night’ Friday night at Woodcrest Lanes. The night of bowling was a change from previous year’s fundraising events.

“Very pleased with the turn out,” said Greenville head basketball coach Kyle Joseph. “People are having fun and hopefully we make this something that we can build upon.”

The fundraiser is essential for the boys basketball program. It allows the program to run their summer activities, order new equipment to enhance performance, provide teams meals and put on the senior night reception.

“The funds go directly to our basketball program – grades seven through 12,” Joseph noted. “All the things that we do in the summer, the camps, the shootouts, we have a number of things during the year that we always do and we are trying to do more this year including special events where we are traveling places outside of games. We have to pay for that transportation, some team meals, equipment, anything that we can do to help the program.”

The Green Wave varsity boys basketball team will be sporting new basketball uniforms for the 2019-2020 season.

“The Boosters helped us with the new uniforms that you will see this year,” Joseph stated. “We are very thankful for their support.”

Another noticeable change to the boys basketball program since Coach Joseph arrived – the boys summer camp going from 30-youth to over 130-young boys taking part with the program continuing to grow.

“We want to have the high numbers in camp because that is where we are laying a foundation for future basketball players and future basketball success,” said Coach Joseph. “Part of the reason we can get so many is our camps are very inexpensive compared to what a lot of programs charge.”

“One of the reasons we are able to do that is because when you have fundraising events like this that a lot of people come out to and support, it makes it so we don’t need to make a ton of money off camp,” Joseph added. “We get a lot of kids at our camp. The camps that we do are made possible because of the support and the fundraisers like this.”

Coach Kyle Joseph is pleased with the support from the community, school staff and the many local sponsors.

“Coach Blumenstock, Coach Kerns, Coach Eberwein, Coach Matt Levic, Coach Shaffer, our AD is here, high school staff, middle school staff – just great support from the school and the community,” said Joseph.

“The actual event with people out here having fun is great with the comradery, but the sponsors, they’re donating money to this program,” said Coach Joseph. “I am just tremendously thankful for what they do. It is what allows us to do a lot of things that we do.”

The evening fundraiser was presented Drew Family Farms with Lane Sponsorships coming from Bud’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Double M Diner, Walker Construction, MJS Plastics Inc., Matt and Angie Livingston and Glen Curtis.

Slam Dunk Sponsors included: Hamilton Auto Sales, Liz and Patrick McMahon, RJ AG Express, Merle Norman Cosmetics and Pick Six Drive Thru & Pizza.

