MARIA STEIN – The Mississinawa Valley football team’s season came to an end in the first round of the 2019 OHSSA D-VII Region 28 football playoffs quarter finals. The Hawks bowed out to perennial power Marion Local 56-6.

It was no secret what they were going up against, the Flyers have won 10 State Titles since 2000 and made the playoffs 18 times over that span as well.

Mississinawa was making their second appearance in school history, the last in 2004 and that in itself makes this one of the most successful seasons in history as the Hawks finished with a 7-4 record on the year.

Mississinawa elected to kick-off to start the game and was successful in stopping the Flyers and forcing a punt.

The Hawks moved the ball on a couple of exciting runs from senior Josh Fett but a few mistakes later forced a punt.

The Flyers promptly moved the ball into the red-zone but a fumble that was recovered by Max Dirmeyer ended the drive.

On the second drive the Hawks had a couple of successful plays, a big one by Alex Scholl on a middle screen went for 20-yards that put them into Flyer territory at the 45 yard line.

But a big sack and a few more mistakes on the part of the Hawks turned the ball over on downs.

That’s when the flyers went to work as Marion Local marched up the field to score, the flyers scored a few more times to end the first half leading 42-0.

“When you play a team like Marion with their pedigree and you make the littlest of mistakes, they will make you pay for it. In the first half I felt like we were right there with them in energy and effort and we made some plays. I know the score didn’t show it, but for our fans who were here they will say the same thing. We just made mistakes and they (Marion) do what they do, make you pay,” MV coach Steven Trobridge stated.

The Hawks received the ball in the third quarter and Alex Scholl had a couple of nice runs for first downs but was just unable to sustain drives as the Flyers wore down the under-manned MV team.

Marion Local fields nearly 70 players in uniform and has 16 seniors, almost equal to the entire Mississinawa Valley roster.

“We couldn’t keep up with their numbers, when they can bring in a new wave of linebackers and defensive lineman it takes a toll on your team,” Trobidge commented.

Mississinawa Valley generated one memorable highlight on the night when senior quarterback Cody Dirksen threw a perfect ball 45 yards in the air hitting senior Blake Scholl in stride. Scholl had gotten behind three Marion defenders and made a great over the shoulder catch and he outran the secondary for the next 30 yards, to complete a 75-yard touchdown.

The Hawks season though came to an end as the Flyers closed out the contest with a 56-6 win.

“Hat’s off to our guys, I’m so proud of them, what a season, what a ride, I’m sad it ended today but I know I’ll remember this forever and I’m sure they will too,” Trobidge said.

“This senior class has set the bar and proved we can be a playoff team year in and year out, it’s just a matter of putting in the work, this senior class did it in the off season,” Trobridge praised.

Seniors playing their last game were Alex Scholl, Blake Scholl, Cody Dirksen, Duncan Champ, Max Dirmeyer, Josh Fett, Damien Hampton and Cameron Shimp.

“They made sure we got everyone in here in for off-season training and we had a 90% participation rate, I’m not sure that’s ever happened at Mississinawa Valley before. Our seniors took charge, got the team in here, worked out and the results show … they were rewarded with a week 11 game and no one can take that away from them.” praised Trobridge.

“It was a magical season and I want to thank the community, school and parents for the tremendous support we received. It’s a season I will always remember and I’m sure they will too for the rest of their lives,” Trobridge added.

It’s been 15 years waiting to make the playoffs for Mississinawa but Coach Trobridge along with his assistants, Michael Trobridge, Mason Townsend, Dalton Jenkinson and Rob Collins have breathed new life into the program.

It all starts tomorrow as coach Trobridge thanked his seniors for showing the way and threw out the challenge to the juniors on the team.

“It’s now time for you juniors to step up and carry the torch and I believe in you,” Trobridge concluded.

And I believe Hawk nation believes as well.

