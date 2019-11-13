Lady Wave presents volleyball awards

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave volleyball program honored the team’s award winners for the 2019-2020 season.

“It’s the last time with this group,” said Greenville head volleyball coach Michelle Hardesty. “Emotions kind of run a little high. It’s hard to really convey how much we love and appreciate our seniors and the whole group in general. They have had a phenomenal year and have grown so much from start to finish. We are just real proud of them.”

The Lady Wave are coming off an impressive 13-5 Miami Valley League (MVL) record and finish the season and finish play overall with a 15-9 record. The winning season did not go unnoticed by many local fans.

“I have received some unexpected phone calls from people I do not know,” said Hardesty. “We have received some very nice cards again from people I know just thanking us for what is happening within the Greenville volleyball program, so to be recognized in that manner as well is very heartwarming.”

Troy and Tippecanoe each finished with 17-1 MVL records to tie for first place in the Miami Division with the Lady Wave finishing third at 13-5.

The 13-5 mark placed the Lady Wave third overall in the combined MVL Miami and Valley divisions and would have given the Lady Wave a first place finish in the weaker MVL Valley Division where Sidney finished first with an 11-7 mark.

The 2019-2020 season marked the second year for the coaching team of Michelle and Jim Hardesty, bringing two coaches to the Lady Wave program with head varsity coaching experience.

“The first meeting we had with the girls and every year as a team I let them know that whatever happens within practice, within the match, on and off the court that Jim and JV Coach (Amy) Schoen and freshman Coach (Melissa) Good are to be recognized as one along with myself,” Hardesty stated. “I tell them they are getting two head coaches, they are to follow directions from him as well as they are me.”

Team and MVL awards were recognized at the teams Monday night banquet falling on Veterans Day. Prior to the awards, Coach Hardesty recognized the Veterans in attendance.

“Post season awards; we went from one or two girls last year to having four – first team, second team, honorable mention and some district awards as well,” Hardesty noted. “Very pleasing for a coach to see her team be recognized not just within ourselves but by the conference and by the district.”

Miami Valley All-Conference Teams:

Abbie Yoder – First Team MVL

Emma Klosterman – Second Team MVL

Libby McKinney – Second Team MVL

Josi Worden – Honorable Mention

District 9 Honors:

Abbie Yoder – First Team District 9

Emma Klosterman – Second Team District 9

Libby McKinney – Honorable Mention District 9

Emma Klosterman and Josi Worden will be playing in the Senior D9 All-Star match on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Lady Wave Team Awards:

Abbie Yoder – Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Abbie Yoder – Defensive Player of the Year

Libby McKinney – Offensive Player of the Year

Annie Hayes – Most Improved Player of the Year

“Lady Wave…you all contribute to the reason they got these honors,” Hardesty told the team. “So proud of you all.”

Varsity assistant coach Jim Hardesty took time to sum up the 2019-2020 Lady Wave volleyball season.

“We started the season off a little shaky there early, not a really good morning team in that tournament, we didn’t play our best,” said Jim Hardesty. “We got beat by Tipp and Troy early which was expected. Then we just started getting better and better and by the end of the season I thought we were playing about as well as we could play and the big win in sectional finals against Ben Logan, which was a good team (higher seed than Greenville) that wins sectionals and districts.”

“From where we started to where we are at, we are only expecting to grow,” Hardesty added. “This season – I think it was a complete success.”

Coach Michelle Hardesty concluded the night looking ahead to the 2020-2021 volleyball season.

“I don’t want to count out what the seniors have done, there are some big shoes to fill,” said Hardesty. “Josi Worden (senior) moves well on the court. She was our defensive specialist libero this year. We saw some things out of some of our other defensive specialists that has me excited to put them out on the court next year, but again, there are some big shoes to follow.”

“Hitting wise, Abbie Yoder is coming back. She was our top award winner this year so we are excited about what she will bring with some offseason workouts. Abbie is playing club volleyball, just the growth from this point going into next season, what she will bring for us.”

“Emma Klosterman was our big outside hitter but coming up we have some sophomores that are big hitters as well,” added Coach Hardesty. “They are going to grow and progress and mature over the next nine months so we have a lot to look forward to.”

Lady Wave sophomore team captain, Libby McKinney with her Offensive Player of the Year award and MVL Second Team award. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_aaaaaaaaa.jpg Lady Wave sophomore team captain, Libby McKinney with her Offensive Player of the Year award and MVL Second Team award. Lady Wave senior labero, Josi Worden with her Four Year award. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_aaaaaaaaaa-1.jpg Lady Wave senior labero, Josi Worden with her Four Year award. Lady Wave senior, Annie Hayes with her Most Improved Player of the Year award. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_aaaaaaaaaaa.jpg Lady Wave senior, Annie Hayes with her Most Improved Player of the Year award. Lady Wave senior, Sarah Abell with her Four Year award. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_aaaaaaaaaaaa.jpg Lady Wave senior, Sarah Abell with her Four Year award. Lady Wave senior volleyball players (L-R): Sarah Abell, Annie Hayes, Emma Klosterman and Josi Worden with awards received at the team’s Monday night Volleyball Banquet. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_aaaaaaaaaaaaaa.jpg Lady Wave senior volleyball players (L-R): Sarah Abell, Annie Hayes, Emma Klosterman and Josi Worden with awards received at the team’s Monday night Volleyball Banquet. GHS Coach Michelle Hardesty presents Abbie Yoder with MVL First Team award. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_bb.jpg GHS Coach Michelle Hardesty presents Abbie Yoder with MVL First Team award. Greenville head varsity volleyball coach Michelle Hardesty and varsity assistant coach Jim Hardesty present Lady Wave volleyball awards at the team’s Volleyball Banquet. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_aa-1.jpg Greenville head varsity volleyball coach Michelle Hardesty and varsity assistant coach Jim Hardesty present Lady Wave volleyball awards at the team’s Volleyball Banquet. Lady Wave volleyball players receive awards at team’s Volleyball Banquet. (L-R) Sarah Abell, Emma Klosterman, Abbie Yoder, Annie Hayes, Libby McKinney and Josi Worden. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_aaaa-1.jpg Lady Wave volleyball players receive awards at team’s Volleyball Banquet. (L-R) Sarah Abell, Emma Klosterman, Abbie Yoder, Annie Hayes, Libby McKinney and Josi Worden. Lady Wave junior, Abbie Yoder with her Most Valuable Player of the Year award, Lady Wave Defensive Player of the Year award and MVL First Team award. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_aaaaaa-1.jpg Lady Wave junior, Abbie Yoder with her Most Valuable Player of the Year award, Lady Wave Defensive Player of the Year award and MVL First Team award. Lady Wave senior, Emma Klosterman with her Four Year Award, Lady Wave Offensive Player of the Year award and MVL Second Team award. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_aaaaaaaa-1.jpg Lady Wave senior, Emma Klosterman with her Four Year Award, Lady Wave Offensive Player of the Year award and MVL Second Team award.

