Hutt plays District Showcase

Greenville senior, Alex Hutt had the honor of playing in the OHSAA D-II Southwest District Senior Showcase soccer match played at Alter High School, Sunday, November 10th.

“It shows where Coach (Mark) Coppess has taken this program in four years,” said Greenville junior varsity boys soccer coach David Ernst. “Coach Coppess has brought a wealth of knowledge and energy to the program.”

The Showcase featured seniors from the North and South Divisions from the Southwest District.

To be eligible to participate in the boys soccer showcase, player had to have been named to one of the three All-District teams.

Hutt was named to the second to the Second Team All-District along with junior Jacob Maher. Other Gree Wave players named to All-District teams included: Senior, Kaleb Poe and junior Ben Davidson named Third Team All-District. Junior Kale Conway was named to the All-District Sportsmanship.

“We are looking forward to building on this program that Coach Coppess has brought to Greenville with more players joining the program leading to continual growth and better results.”

With five Greenville boys soccer players named to the All-District teams, it reflects the progress the program is making and the direction Green Wave boys soccer is heading.

“We lose seven seniors from the boys soccer program out of 22 playing this fall season,” Ernst stated. “We have a good class of freshman coming in but we are also looking for upperclassmen to join the program as we continue to build the Green Wave boys soccer program.”

