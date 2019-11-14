Lady Indians thump New Castle

UNION CITY – The Union City Lady Indians won a home non-conference basketball game 88-69 over the New Castle Lady Trojans.

The Lady Indians put 18-points on the first quarter board led by Mariah Claywell’s 6-points while the visitors were scoring 16-points to trail by two after one.

The Union City girls outscored the Lady Trojans by double digits in period No. 2, 31-21 to take a 49-37 lead at the break. Skylie Lutz paced Union City knocking down two treys and two baskets good for 10 second quarter points. Jodi Carpenter also had two triples in the period to go with a bucket good for 8-second quarter points.

The Lady Indians were one better in the third taking the quarter 17-16 with Lutz pouring in 11-points including a 3-pointer.

Union City swept the quarters taking the final period 22-16 to give the Lady Indians an 88-69 victory on the young season.

The Lady Indians were led by Skylie Lutz with 29-points and 13-rebounds. Mariah Claywell added 16-points and 6-assists. Jodi Carpenter had 12-points to go with her 7-assists. Luzy Corona also scored 12-points for the Union City.

The Lady Indians move to 2-1 on the season.

The Lady Indians Junior Varsity defeated the Lady Trojans 36-34. They were led in scoring by Andrea Sanders with 16points. Katie Elliott led the team with 9-rebounds. The JV squad moves to 3-0 on the season.

The Union City Lady Indians celebrate an 88-69 non-conference win over the New Castle Lady Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_8-inch-UC-Girls-Basketball-.jpg The Union City Lady Indians celebrate an 88-69 non-conference win over the New Castle Lady Trojans.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330