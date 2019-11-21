Lady Jets loaded with experience

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets basketball program has been very good over the last two years under coach Abbey Moore, now in her 5th season at the helm. The 2017-18 team finished 21-4 overall and 9-3 in the Cross County Conference and sectional runner-up. The 2018-19 team, despite missing two key players from the previous year, went 19-7 overall and 10-2 in the conference while also winning a Sectional Title and finishing Runner-Up in Districts.

The 2019-20 team has five seniors all who played two years ago, but just three of them played last year; Corina Conley, Belle Cable and Chloe Peters. Looking to get back on the court this year is Chloe Brumbaugh and Audrey Cable. Audrey missed last year after going down with an injury. Also seeing action on varsity will be juniors Chloe McGlinch, Stella Shellabarger and sophomore Skylar Bauman.

Experience, toughness, leadership and a strong bond for one another are key ingredients for a successful team, not to mention talent and there is plenty of that for the 2019-20 FM Lady Jets that should make for an entertaining and exciting season.

Corina Conley – is a 6’ senior forward who averaged 17.7 ppg, 8.6 rebounds, 2.8 assist and 2.6 blocks. She is a versatile player who can play anywhere on the floor and will command lots of attention from opposing defenses. Corina is able to knock down shots from behind the arch, slash to the hole or play with her back to the basket. Conley already has 1,000 points in her career and recently committed to play basketball at Kentucky Wesleyan next year.

Belle Cable – is a 5’4” senior guard who averaged 9.7 ppg, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assist and 2.5 steals. Belle really had to up her scoring last year after Audrey Cable went down and she stepped up big. She had a couple of big games last year and helps stretch the defense with her range.

Audrey Cable – is a 5’-6” senior guard who missed last year due to injury and is ready to get back on the court and pick-up where she left off her sophomore year. She averaged 9 points, 3 assist and 2.5 steals. Audrey has already committed to Huntington University to continue her basketball career.

Chloe Peters – is a 5’-8” senior power forward who scored 6 ppg and pulled down 5.2 rebounds. Chloe has worked hard in the off season to get stronger and was already a strong rebounder and defender and brings toughness to the team.

Chloe Brumbaugh – is a 5’-3” senior guard who returns to the hardwood after a year away from the game to focus on soccer. Chloe provides another scorer from the outside and adds quickness and speed in the open floor.

Stella Shellabarger – is a 5’-7” junior forward who averaged 5.8 ppg, 3.4 rebounds, 3 assist and 2 steals. She is a capable scorer from the outside and in the open floor.

Chloe McGlnch – Is a 5’-8” junior guard who averaged 4 ppg and 2.2 rebounds. Chloe had a few big games in the post season last year and is looking to continue that success this year. She can score the ball from the outside and is solid on the defensive end as well.

Skylar Bauman – is a 5’-6” sophomore guard and contributed 2.4 ppg and gained valuable experience as a freshman last year.

Coach Moore has a team that is tested and experienced and touts those strengths for her team.

“Team unity is a huge strength for us with the elimination of distractions off the court we are able to place all of our attention on what we need to do on the court to get the job done. That unity was tested in many ways and has helped provide us the experience we need to win in “Big Time” games,” Moore stated.

Coach Moore expects the conference to once again be a battle with FM, Tri-Village and Arcanum battling it out … but don’t count out Bradford, Miami East or Covington.

“I truly believe that any one of these teams are capable of competing for the conference title. Every night, every game you have to be read to play, give your best effort, because all these programs play hard aggressive basketball. It is going to be a fun year,” exclaimed Moore.

“Our goal is to win a CCC Championship and to go beyond Districts at Troy this year. These girls have experience getting to that level … now our goal is to surpass that level.

The Jets plan to take it one game at a tie and it all starts November 22 where they will take on Clinton Massie at Arcanum in the “Roy Hutchinson” Lady Trojan Tip Off Classic basketball tournament.

The 2019-2020 Franklin Monroe Lady Jets varsity basketball team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_8-inch-FM_Varsity_Girls-Team-Photo-2019-20-Copy.jpg The 2019-2020 Franklin Monroe Lady Jets varsity basketball team.

Coach Moore looks to five seniors for winning season