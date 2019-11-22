GHS Boosters craft show nears

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Athletic Boosters are presenting their Second Annual GAB Holiday Craft Show, Sunday, December 8th at the Greenville Senior High School from Noon – 4 p.m. with all proceeds going to support Greenville athletic programs.

“This is another one of our fundraisers that brings money right back into our boosters treasury,” said booster president Randall Bowman. “In turn the funds go to our student athletes for things they need.”

The boosters invite the public to enjoy many cash and carry items from your local vendors and get some Greenville Athletic Boosters apparel for all your holiday needs while enjoying lunch and a visit with Santa Claus.

Vendor booths will be located in both gymnasiums and hallways at the Greenville Senior High School.

“We have 58 booths right now in the big gym and we will have to put more in the back gym,” Bowman said this week. “With this total we should be upwards of 80 total booths. We had 73 in our first annual event and we are hoping to go a little higher than that this year.”

The idea for the fundraising event came from the local “food truck rallies” held in Greenville.

“We attended Jason Blackburn’s food truck rallies last year and our team liked what he did out there,” noted Bowman. “We saw it as a potential fundraiser so we decided to have one last year. We put it together really quick and came up with 73 vendors which we thought was phenomenal – we were really happy with that.”

“You see everything from lipstick to fingernails to wood carvings, sweet goods, different bakery items, we have a honey booth, candles, scents, many different things,” Bowman said. “It is just amazing how many different items there are.”

The craft show gives the Boosters an opportunity to offer their Green Wave apparel to the public.

“We have our t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, our umbrellas and more,” Bowman said. “We will be selling Green Wave apparel.”

The Greenville Athletic Boosters play an important role in supplementing the Green Wave sports programs.

“Bart Schmitz has the football golf outing fundraiser, Rachael Kerns has her Night at the Races for the girls basketball program, Kyle Joseph has his Night of Bowling for the boys basketball program and they were all big fundraisers this year,” Bowman noted. “They take their funds and whatever they need to supplement what they have, we will supplement them for what they need.”

“We would love to have everybody come out,” Bowman said of the free event. “We will have a concession stand there for food. We will have pizza, chili and sandwiches so people can have their lunch and have an enjoyable day with the boosters and friends.”

A new addition to this year’s craft show is the addition of door prizes from each of the vendors to be given away.

“Thanks to the community for always backing the Boosters,” Bowman concluded. “Come out and have a good time – it’s free, no admission charge.”

Greenville Athletic Boosters board members (L-R) Shellie Francis, Scott James, Denise Brandenburg, Jamie McGillivary and Randall Bowman with the Greenville Spirit Wagon at the Waves’s 2019 Little Brown Jug win over the Sidney Yellow Jackets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_8-inch-Spirit-Wagon-1.jpg Greenville Athletic Boosters board members (L-R) Shellie Francis, Scott James, Denise Brandenburg, Jamie McGillivary and Randall Bowman with the Greenville Spirit Wagon at the Waves’s 2019 Little Brown Jug win over the Sidney Yellow Jackets.

Second Annual Greenville Athletic Boosters craft show supports Green Wave sports programs

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

