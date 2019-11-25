MV bowlers defeat St. Henry

COLDWATER – The Mississinawa Valley Boys bowling team traveled to Coldwater’s Pla Mor Lanes to take on the Saint Henry Redskins in their first match of the 2019-2020 season.

Bowling with six, as the Blackhawks seventh man, Cameron Shimp remained on the disabled list from a football injury, the Hawks everyone to earn the non-conference win by a 2653-2489 count.

The Redskins surged took an opening 41-pin advantage after taking the first regular game of the day.

Mississinawa bowled better in the second regular game round while Saint Henry was having trouble allowing the Blackhawks to move into the by 41-pins.

The baker game round proved to be the decider on the day. With the Blackhawks starting out with two big games of 188 & 190, it had the Union City boys up 121 pins.

Saint Henry attempted a comeback claiming the next two games only to have Mississinawa hanging on to an 86 pin lead going into the last baker game.

The Blackhawks held their momentum, bowing the best baker game of the day with a 224 allowing MV to secure the match with a 164 total pin margin.

Mississinawa Valley scores:

Jerrod Teegarden – 114

Hagan Beam – 127

Colton Hardwick – 245, 165 – Series 410

Roman Dircksen – 154, 169 – Series 323

Mason Hardwick – 176, 202 – Series 378

Zac Longfellow – 168, 231 – Series 399

Mississinawa Valley boys bowling team defeats Saint Henry on the road. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_8-inch-MV-Bowling-.jpg Mississinawa Valley boys bowling team defeats Saint Henry on the road.

MV’s Zac Longfellow leads the Blackhawks to win over Saint Henry.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330