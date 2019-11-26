FM’s Audrey Cable signs with Huntington University

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe senior Audrey Cable signed to continue her education while playing basketball for the Huntington University Lady Foresters.

“I have always loved basketball more than anything and just to be here especially after my injury last year just means the world,” said Cable. “I’m so thankful to coach Lorie Culler (Huntington head coach) for giving me this opportunity and I am really excited to get to play at the next level.”

“This kid…my heart just grows for her,” said FM Lady Jets coach Abbey Moore. “She has been through a lot both on the floor and off floor. For her to overcome adversity the way she has and to put herself in a position where she is now speaks a lot about her character.”

Cable, the daughter of Kyle Cable plans to major in nursing with a double minor in art and psychology.

The Indiana school is a member of the Crossroad League which includes Bethel University, Goshen College, Grace College, Indiana Wesleyan University, Marian University, Mount Vernon Nazarene University, Spring Arbor University, Taylor University and the University of Saint Francis.

Cable had to sit out the 2018-2019 basketball season to rehab a season ending injury.

“I am really thankful and give God all the glory for being here after my surgery to still be able play in college,” Cable stated.

“Anybody who is injured, definitely just keep pushing, keep believing in yourself,” added Cable. “It’ still possible to play again. Just work for it and keep pushing and you will get there.”

Cable hopes to play point guard for the successful Lady Foresters program, a team that has opened the 2019-2020 season with an 8-1 record.

“I really hope to be a point guard at the next level,” Cable said. “We’ll have a senior next year when I start playing and she is a really amazing point guard, but that is what I hope to be eventually.”

“Audrey will thrive at whatever she chooses to do,” said Coach Moore. “Wherever she is she is going to thrive just with that mindset that she has and the determination that she has. She is going to work her tail off to get to where she wants to be and I see her having a huge role in her team as well.”

The Franklin Monroe senior heaped praise on her coach for an on court / off court relationship that continues to grow.

“Coach Moore is more than just my coach,” shared Cable. “She’s actually more like my mom even. We have a mother daughter like relationship and she has just meant so much to me throughout these four years in high school.”

“She has done so much more for me than just basketball,” Cable continued. “She is definitely the reason, a huge reason, the main reason why I am here today and I just can’t thank her enough for everything she has done for me in basketball and outside of basketball.”

“I want to thank my dad for the countless hours in the gym that he spent,” Cable said. “For all the AAU tournaments, driving miles and miles for practices, games, tournaments all around the country.”

“I want to thank my various coaches especially Coach Moore, my AAU Coach Randy Duff (Dayton Lady Hoops Stars),” Cable continued. I would also thank Coach Lorie Culler for giving me this opportunity and I just couldn’t be more thankful.”

“I want to thank my grandparents, Barb and Dan Hicks because I would definitely not be who I am today without them or be where I am. They have always been there for me.”

Cable still has one final season to play for a very good Franklin Monroe Lady Jets basketball team while looking to her future career at Huntington.

“They are doing amazing right now, they are 8-1,” Cable said of Huntington U. “They started the season out beating the No. 4 in the country in overtime which was a huge upset. They are doing really well, have a great program, have some amazing girls. I can’t wait to get to know all of them, play with all of them and play the sport I love with them the next four years.”

“Go Jets – Go Foresters,” Cable concluded.

(L-R) Lilley More and her mother, Lady Jets head Coach Abbey Moore and Audrey Cable at Cables college signing. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_8-inch-Audrey-Cable-Moore-x2-.jpg (L-R) Lilley More and her mother, Lady Jets head Coach Abbey Moore and Audrey Cable at Cables college signing. Franklin Monroe’s Audrey Cable signs to play basketball for the Huntington University Lady Foresters basketball program while Huntington head coach Lori Culler and Kyle Cable (father) look on. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_8-inch-Audrey-Cable-.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Audrey Cable signs to play basketball for the Huntington University Lady Foresters basketball program while Huntington head coach Lori Culler and Kyle Cable (father) look on. Audrey Cable with her grandparents, Dan and Barb Hicks at the Lady Jets’ college signing. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_8-inch-Audrey-Cable-Dan-Barb-Hicks-.jpg Audrey Cable with her grandparents, Dan and Barb Hicks at the Lady Jets’ college signing.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

