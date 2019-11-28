Don’t count Greenville out

GREENVILLE – Veteran Greenville varsity boys basketball coach Kyle Joseph, unlike the previous season takes the court Friday night with a healthy squad to start the year when Arcanum brings a seasoned team to town under first year head coach Roger McEldowney.

Coach Joseph looks to start four seniors and a sophomore to open the 2019-2020 campaign and looks for the team to feed off the Wave’s first winning football season in 11 years to ignite the boys basketball team.

“The football team has been a tremendous boost to us with the kind of year that they had,” said Coach Joseph. “They are coming into the season excited. They see that if they do their job and do what they are supposed to do they can be successful.”

“A lot of those guys are coming off a winning football season,” Coach Joseph continued. “They have confidence coming to us from football season and the work Coach Schmitz and the coaching staff did is tremendous – that’s going to be nothing but helpful to us.”

Four GHS seniors are penciled in to start for Greenville along with sophomore Nolan Curtis.

“We have four senior starters who have experienced a lot and have turned themselves into very good players,” Coach Joseph said of Marcus Wood, Tyler Beyke, Alec Fletcher and Foster Cole. “They know what to expect from us as a coaching staff, they know what to expect from their teammates, they know what they are doing out there on the floor and that is something we really haven’t had the last few years – an experienced group.”

“We have some younger guys that have been in this system since they were in the seventh and eighth grades and they are working hard in the summers,” Joseph added. “The group can play collectively very well together.”

Coach Joseph has grown The Greenville boy’s summer basketball camp from 30 campers to more than 130 boys during his four seasons at Greenville.

Although the team does not have a lot of height, Coach Joseph believes team quickness and experience will lead to wins for the varsity squad.

“We don’t have a lot of height, but pretty good overall team height and length,” said Coach Joseph. “That is a strength for us even though we may not have 6’5” guys, but we have Foster Cole, Alec Fletcher, DJ Zimmer, all have good length out there on the court and Marcus (Wood) for being a small guard has good length out there.”

“Mason Wykes is a big kid, a true big kid, but other than that not that huge height,” Coach Joseph said of his senior role player, “but we do have pretty good team quickness and anticipation skills.”

Coach Joseph will be looking to senior leadership for a successful 2019-2020 basketball season.

“With Marcus Wood being a four year varsity player, Tyler Beyke in his third year on varsity and Alec Fletcher as a senior can play any spot. He can play one through five on the floor if he needs to, so he plays that guard for us but he also plays as a forward and can be a mismatch that way.”

“Foster Cole is a good athlete. He’s long, has a little bit of height, he has found out he knows how to score in our offense. He sets great screens and rolls hard. Nolan Curtis played a lot of varsity minutes as a freshman last year and has worked very hard.”

Look for a much improved GHS basketball season as the team opens play healthy unlike last year when three starters were unable to go or played with nagging injuries for a large part of the season, a difficulty that went unnoticed by many but was never used as an excuse by Coach Joseph or his coaching staff.

“You’re still going to have your bumps and bruises but we’re in a good spot to start the season,” concluded Coach Joseph.

Greenville hosts Arcanum Friday, November 29 with a 4:30 p.m. start time for the freshman game, 6 p.m. Junior Varsity start time and the varsity matchup beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Greenville varsity boys basketball coach, Kyle Joseph and his coaching staff look for improvement in the 2019-2020 season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_8-inch-Coach-Joseph-Staff-.jpg Greenville varsity boys basketball coach, Kyle Joseph and his coaching staff look for improvement in the 2019-2020 season.

A healthy Green Wave boys basketball team to start 4 senior to open season play.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

