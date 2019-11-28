TV Lady Patriots down Bradford

NEW MADISON – Back in the spring the Bradford Lady Railroaders pushed Tri-Village to the limit in a the OHSAA Brookville Sectional Title game where the Patriots were able to survive an overtime thriller.

Bradford returned many of their players from that team and picked up where they left off in that sectional game in their first game of the season.

Tri-Village freshman Rylee Sagester opened the game with two quick treys before Bradford tightened up the defense by putting Austy Miller on her to slow her down, they then responded with 8 unanswered points to go up 8-6 at the 4:58 mark in the opening period.

That’s when the PATS decided to pound the ball inside and senior Maddie Downing responded with a 3-point play inside only to be answered by Bradford’s Cassie Mead with a triple from beyond the arch to go back up 11-9.

It was Trisa Porter’s turn to get involved as the senior came into the game and drained a trifecta and followed that up with a fielder inside to put the PATS back up 14-11.

Austy Miller scored on a drive but the Patriots got an 18’ jumper from Andi Bietry and that was followed up by freshman Morgan Hunt beating everyone down the floor for a quick score to go up 18-13 thus creating a little separation to end the first quarter.

The PATS extended the lead to 20-13 … but back came Bradford with two scores from Remi Harleman inside and sandwiched between a triple by Rylee Canan that tied the game at 20.

Just like last year the Roaders were going toe to toe with Tri-Village, that is until the Patriots brought the pressure to another level on defense.

Bradford went scoreless over the next 4 minutes and TV began executing their offense well and recognized mismatches and exploded for 15 points to go ahead 35-20.

Veteran Bradford coach Chris Besecker called several timeouts to try get back on track, they finally scored on a loose ball stick-back by Remi Harleman to make it 35-22 with 1:31 to go in the first half.

TV though scored 10 more points to expand their lead to 45-22 at the break. Rylie Sagester had 16 of her game high 21 points in the first half.

There would be no second half comeback or overtime thriller on this night as the PATS scored 22-points in the third frame and went on to post a 76-34 Cross Country Conference win.

Also scoring in double figures for TV was Maddie Downing with 15, Morgan Hunt 14 and Meghan Downing 10. TV improves to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference and will host Ansonia Friday night.

Austy Miller led Bradford with 9-points and Cassie Mead had 8. Bradford falls to 0-1 and will travel to St. Paris to play Graham on Saturday.

Box Scores:

Score by Quarters:

Bradford…… 13 – 09 – 04 – 08 – 34

Tri-Village … 18 – 27 – 22 – 09 – 76

Bradford – Austy Miller 9, Emma Canan 3, Abby Fike 2, Rylee Canan 6, Cassie Mead 8, Remi Harleman 6; Totals 4-7-8/16 – 34

Tri-Village – Rylee Sagester 21, Morgan Hunt 14, Meghan Downing 10, Torie Richards 2, Trisa Porter 7, Lissa Siler 3, Maddie Downing 15; Totals 5-22-17/20 – 76

Bradford Coach Chris Mesecker uses a timeout at Tri-Village in CCC game. Maddie Downing pulls down a Lady Patriots rebound in the team's CCC win over Bradford. Morgan Hunt scores for the Lady Patriots in Tuesday nigh CCC win over Bradford. Bradford's Remi Harleman goes to the basket in CCC game at Tri-Village. Rylee Canan takes a shot at Tri-Village CCC game. Rylee Sagester scores for the Lady Patriots in Tuesday night win over Bradford. The Lady Patriots' Trisa Porter scores for Tri-Village in Cross County Conference win over the visiting Lady Railroaders. Andi Bietry launches a three for the Lady Patriots in Tuesday night CCC win over Bradford. Austy Miller drives the lane for the Lady Roaders in game at Tri-Village. Cassie Mead puts up a shot for the Bradford Lady Railroaders in CCC contest at Tri-Village.

