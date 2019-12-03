Ansonia falls to St. Henry

ANSONIA – The Ansonia Lady Tigers lost a home game 54-21 to the St. Henry Lady Redskins in a Monday night non-conference match-up.

“I shared in the locker room I am very proud of them because regardless of what the score is, when you’re putting forth a consistent effort, those are defining moments on and off the court,” Ansonia Coach Bruce Davison said following the game. “It defines who you are as a person as well as a team.”

The early season schedule has not been kind to the Lady Tigers having already played some of the area’s finest programs.

“There are obviously some challenges with the schools that we have, they are great programs with Arcanum, Tri-Village and St. Henry,” Davison said. “A lot of tradition in those programs. It may seem like that’s really a tough schedule which it obviously is but it gives an opportunity for us to grow and to learn a great deal.”

“Losing is not necessarily a great thing per se but it really gives you a great blueprint long term as where we need to be,” added Davison. “Those games that we played early on, great programs but again it gives us a blueprint on the long run where we need to be at to be more competitive in the future and to really experience the game of basketball at another level.”

The teams played even the first five and one half minutes with the score tied at 6-6 before the Lady Redskins closed out first quarter scoring on a 6-0 run to lead 12-6 with one period in the book.

St. Henry used a 21-3 second quarter advantage to push its lead to 33-9 sending the teams to the halftime break.

A combination of Lady Tigers’ defense and deliberate Lady Redskins play had the St. Henry girls taking period No. 3 by an 11-2 score sending the teams to the final quarter of play with Ansonia trailing 44-11.

The Lady Tigers battled back with 10 fourth quarter points. Sky Edwards added five points to the board with a 3-pointer and 2-2 at the line, Molly Barga drained a three and McKenna Obringer went 2-2 at the charity stripe.

“We’re getting to know each other coming in,” said the first year Ansonia coach, Coach Davison. “I really enjoy them. It is such a privilege to be their coach and I have shared that with them as well – it truly is a privilege to be their coach and to be a part of what they have the opportunity to do.”

The St. Henry girls score 12 fourth quarter points for the 54-21 final score.

For the game, Ansonia was an impressive 5-6 at the line for .83 percent shooting while St. Henry was shooting 5-8 for .62 percent. The Lady Tigers sank four 3-pointers to the Lady Redskins three treys on the night.

BOXSCORE:

ST. HENRY 56, ANSONIA 21

ST. HENRY – N. Vaughn 14, A. Buschur 12, A Vaughn 11, C. Stammen 10, M. Vaughn 5, M. Niekamp 4 – TOTALS 21 5-8 3 59

ANSONIA – S. Edwards 6, M. Troutwine 5, M. Barga 3, R. Marker 3, M. Stover 2, M. Obringer 2 – TOTALS 2 5-6 4 21

3-POINTERS

St. Henry 3 (N, Vaughn 2, M. Vaughn 1)

Ansonia 4 (M. Troutwine 1, S. Edwards 1, M. Barga 1, R. Marker 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

12-21-11-12 56 St. Henry

06-03-02-10 21 Ansonia

Sky Edwards drives to the basket for Ansonia in the Lady Tigers home game with the St. Henry Lady Redskins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Sky-Edwards-.jpg Sky Edwards drives to the basket for Ansonia in the Lady Tigers home game with the St. Henry Lady Redskins. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com The Lady Tigers’ Sky Edwards makes a move to the basket for Ansonia in home game with the Lady Redskins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Sky-Edwards.jpg The Lady Tigers’ Sky Edwards makes a move to the basket for Ansonia in home game with the Lady Redskins. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Mariah Troutwine drives the baseline for the Ansonia Lady Tigers in Monday night non-conference game with St. Henry. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Mariah-Troutwine-.jpg Mariah Troutwine drives the baseline for the Ansonia Lady Tigers in Monday night non-conference game with St. Henry. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Ansonia’s Molly Barga launches a 3-pointer for the Lady Tigers in game with the St. Henry Lady Redskins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Molly-Barga-.jpg Ansonia’s Molly Barga launches a 3-pointer for the Lady Tigers in game with the St. Henry Lady Redskins. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Rylie Marker puts up a shot in the paint for Ansonia in the team’s Monday night game with the Lady Redskins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Rylie-Marker-.jpg Rylie Marker puts up a shot in the paint for Ansonia in the team’s Monday night game with the Lady Redskins. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Ansonia Lady Tigers gaining early season experience playing the area’s finest teams.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

