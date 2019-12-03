Blackhawks bowlers defeat Minster

COLDWATER – The Mississinawa Valley Blackhawks varsity boys bowling traveled to Coldwater to face Minster in their second West Ohio High School Bowling Conference (WOHSBC) match of the season.

The Blackhawks took the first regular game round by 63-pins, 898-835. Missed spares and splits had both teams struggling in regular game No. 2 before the Mississinawa boys held on for an 87-pin, 827-740 win.

Down by 150 pins, the Minster Wildcats battled back in the baker game round outscoring the Blackhawks in three of the five games.

The Blackhawks used all six of their bowlers in rotation, adding Hagan Beam to the mix to maintain their lead and take the match by 133-pins, winning 2516-2383 over the Wildcats.

Mississinawa Valley Scores:

Colton Hardwick – 153, 150 – 313 series

Cameron Shimp – 139, 210 – 349 series

Roman Dircksen – 200, 142 – 342 series

Mason Hardwick – 182, 148 – 330 series

Zac Longfellow – 224, 167 – 391 series

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330