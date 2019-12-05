UC Lady Indians down Central

UNION CITY – The Union City Lady Indians improved to 5-2 on the season with a 58-53 win over the Monroe Central Lady Bears.

“It was a team effort with everyone contributing both on and off the bench,” said Union City coach Sarah Black. “This was a nice team win for us.”

Monroe Central took the opening period by a 12-9 score and the Lady Indians took the second quarter 17-15 to send the teams to the break with the Union City girls trailing by a point, 27-26.

Union City forged ahead in the third quarter adding 19-points to the board while holding the Lady Bears to 14-points with the Lady Indians holding a 45-41 advantage with one period to play.

Period No. 4 had the teams playing close with Union City 1-point better in the final quarter to get the 5-point win.

Lutz led the Lady Indians in scoring with 23-points, Claywell added 10, Green contributed 9 and Livingston chipped in with 8-points.

Mariah Claywell also had 6-assists and 6-steals for the Lady Indians, Livingston pulled down 6-rebounds.

A big pass from Livingston to Corona and free throws late by Claywell and Green sealed the lead for the Indians.

“We knew that playing Monroe Central would be a challenge for us and we would have to play together,” Coach Black said. “Everyone contributed to the victory and I saw a lot of nice things out of each player and the team overall. I can honestly say that I believe every girl had a very important play that helped us to come out on top.”

The Junior Varsity fell to the Bears 24-48. They were led in scoring by Katie Elliott and Andrea Sanders with 6. They were lead in rebounds by Katie Elliott with 8. They are 3-2 on the season and are back in action at home on December 7th against Mississinawa Valley.

The Union City Lady Indians will be back in action on Saturday with a boy girl double header against Mississinawa Valley. The varsity will play at 6 p.m. and the JV at 7:30 p.m. All Union City, Indiana and Ohio first responders will be honored.

BOXSCORE:

UNION CITY 58, MONROE CENTRAL 53

UNION CITY – S. Lutz 23, M. Claywell 10, M. Green 9, E. Livingston 8, L. Corona 4, J. Carpenter 2, S. Smith 2 – TOTALS 16 11-17 5 58

MONROE CENTRAL – H. Bolton 27, K. Pike 7, M. McCollum 5, C. Duncan 5, A. Morrison 4, G. Beckham 2, M. Shinn 2, B. Bolton 1 – TOTALS 16 12-15 3 53

3-POINTERS

Union City 5 (S. Lutz 3, M. Green 2)

Monroe Central 3 (K. Pike 1, H. Bolton 1, C. Duncan 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

09-17-19-13 58 Union City

12-15-14-12 53

The Union City Lady Indians get a big win over the Monroe Central Lady Bears. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_8-inch-Union-City-Lady-Indians.jpg The Union City Lady Indians get a big win over the Monroe Central Lady Bears. Clinton Randall | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330