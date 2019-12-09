Tri-Village by 20 over Ansonia

ANSONIA – Tri-Village came into Ansonia looking for their first win of the season and the first for new coach Bobby Jones. The Patriots on the strength of their defense and steady offense was able to accomplish that by pulling away from Ansonia to win a 57-37 Cross County Conference game.

Early on the Patriots had no answer for slowing down Ansonia senior Reece Stammen who scored all 7 points for the Tigers in the opening frame.

The Patriots started slow … but answered with 6-points from sophomore Layne Sarver a triple from freshman Wilson Suggs and a put back from Dylan Finkbine to go up 11-7.

Stammen scored 7 more points in the 2nd quarter and got some help from Matt Farrier with 3.

Tri-Village countered with 5-points from Suggs, a triple freshman Dalton Delong and support off the bench from Zach Dowler scoring 4-points and Ty Linkous hitting a short corner jumper to put the Patriots up at the break 25-17.

Tri-Village coach Bobby Jones talked a lot about Reece Stammen at the half and slowing him down.

“He’s a good ball player and we needed to lock him down and focus on not letting him catch the ball. We did a much better job defending him in the second half.” Jones commented.

The Patriots held Stammen in check in the third quarter, then got 7-points from Sarver, 4 from Suggs and a couple fielders from Linkous and Josh Scantland to take a nice 42-25 lead into the final stanza.

Despite starting one junior, two sophomores and two freshmen, Tri-Village maintained their composure and turned in a solid fourth quarter defensively as the Tigers never really got on track as the Patriots went on to claim a 57-37 victory for the first win of the season.

The Patriots were led by Wilson Suggs with 15-points, Layne Sarver 13, Dalton Delong 9 and Ty Linkous 8-points. Ansonia’s Reece Stammen led all scorers with 17-points.

Ansonia falls to 1-1 overall 0-1 in the conference and will play at Newton next Friday.

Tri-Village improves to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference and will travel over the border to take on Northeastern next Saturday.

Scoring Summary:

Score by Quarters:

TV … 11 … 14 … 17 … 15 – 57

AN .. 07 … 10 … 08 … 12 – 37

Individual Scoring:

Tri-Village: Dalton Delong 9, Josh Scantland 4, Zach Dowler 4, Layne Sarver 13, Wilson Suggs 15, Ty Linkous 8, Dylan Finkbine 4; Totals; 5-15-11/14 – 57

Ansonia: Matt Farrier 6, Reece Stammen 17, Ethan Fischer 4, Levi Billenstein 2, Isaac Barga 5, Ethan Hemmerich 3, Totals; 6-12-10/16 – 37

