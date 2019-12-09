Greenville plays Fairborn close

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave hosted the Fairborn Skyhawks in a Friday night MVL matchup with the visitors taking the Friday night game by a 60-57 score.

The Green Wave made huge strides from the 2018-2019 season when the Greenville varsity boys took it on the chin 83-30 at the hands of Fairborn.

“There’s a million little plays in a game that you can make to change it one way or another,” said Greenville coach Kyle Joseph. “There are a couple big ones but we have come a long way, not just from last year – in three years our guys in knowing what we want.”

Fairborn took the opening quarter 14-13 with Marcus Wood leading Greenville with 7-points.

Period No. 2 went to the Green Wave by a point, 9-8 led by DJ Zimmer’s 5-points including a 3-pointer sending the teams to the break with the teams tied 22-22.

Greenville took advantage of 7-points each from seniors Tyler Beyke and Wood to put 21-third quarter points on the board to lead 43-41 heading to the final period of play.

The Wave took a 48-43 lead at 7:08 in the fourth quarter only to have the visitors battle back and tie the score at 51-51 with 4:27 showing.

The MVL teams would stay even at 53-53 at 1:36 in the final quarter with GHS taking a 55-53 lead with under a minute to play before the Skyhawks would use a 7-2 run to close out scoring on the night and earn a 3-point win.

“There are a couple times where we just have to have a little more focus and I put on me too,” Coach Joseph stated. “We took a lead with under a minute left, a 2-point lead and we have to know time and score better. I have to put us in better positions with that, getting more reps on that in practice.”

“We have made tremendous strides in all the other things we have asked them to get better at and that’s the final piece of the puzzle,” concluded Joseph.

Greenville’s Marcus Wood led Greenville and all scorers with a game high 16-points.

BOXSCORE:

FAIRBORN 60, GREENVILLE 57

FAIRBORN – C. Spencer 13, J. Pullen 13, D. Lewis 11, G. Secrest 10, C. Bush 5, T. Schultz 4, N. Fasnacht 4 – TOTALS 18 12-20 4 60

GREENVILLE – M. Wood 16, DJ Zimmer 14, T. Beyke 11, N. Curtis 7, F. Cole 4, A. Fletcher 3, J. Bunger 2 – TOTALS 19 10-14 3 57

3-POINTERS

Fairborn 4 (Pullen 2, Secrest 1, Bush 1)

Greenville 3 (Beyke 1, Curtis 1, Zimmer 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

14-08-19-19 60 Fairborn

13-09-21-14 57

Greenville sophomore DJ Zimmer makes a move in the lane in MVL matchup with the Skyhawks. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_DJ-Zimmer-vs-Fairborn-.jpg Greenville sophomore DJ Zimmer makes a move in the lane in MVL matchup with the Skyhawks. Foster Cole drives the lane for Greenville in the teams Friday night home game with Fairborn. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Foster-Cole-vs-Fairborn-.jpg Foster Cole drives the lane for Greenville in the teams Friday night home game with Fairborn. Marcus Wood brings the ball up-court for Greenville in Friday night home game with Fairborn. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Marcus-Wood-vs-Fairborn-.jpg Marcus Wood brings the ball up-court for Greenville in Friday night home game with Fairborn. Greenville’s Nolan Curtis brings the ball up-court for the Wave in MVL game with the Skyhawks. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Nolan-Curtis-vs-Fairborn-.jpg Greenville’s Nolan Curtis brings the ball up-court for the Wave in MVL game with the Skyhawks. Green Wave senior Tyler Beyke calls out instructions in Friday contest with Fairborn. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Tyler-Beyke-vs-Fairborn.jpg Green Wave senior Tyler Beyke calls out instructions in Friday contest with Fairborn.

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

