Arcanum falls to Russia

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Trojans lost a Saturday night non-conference boys basketball game 45-38 to the visiting Russia Raiders.

“I was real pleased with our defensive and rebounding effort – that’s the way we have to play,” said Arcanum coach Roger McEldowney. “We’re making strides in that area.”

“We just have to get better offensively,” Coach McEldowney continued. “We struggled a little bit with their pressure. We are playing a lot of young kids out there and they have to grow up and they will.”

Arcanum took an 8-7 lead after one period of play with Jake Goubeaux, Cameron Burke, Chase Werling and Grant Delk each hitting a basket for the Trojans.

The Raiders took a 21-19 lead at the break outscoring the home team 14-11 in the second quarter of play.

Russia added a point to its lead in the third taking the quarter 11-10 sending the teams to the final period with the Raiders holding a slim 32-29 advantage.

Both teams played an aggressive man-to-man defense that carried over into the final period of play.

“They played great D and we played great D,” stated McEldowney. “I think we both are challenged a little bit offensively right now and I am sure they are going to get better just like we are.”

Arcanum used an 8-1 scoring run in the opening three minutes of period No. 4 to take a 37-33 lead with 5:05 showing on the fourth quarter clock only to have the visitors close out play with a 12-1 run of their own to earn a 7-point win.

“From last weekend to this weekend I thought we made huge strides,” said Coach McEldowney. “I am pleased with that and we will continue to get better.”

The difference in the game came at the free throw line with Russia hitting 78-percent on 18-of-23 tosses while the Trojans were 7-of-14 for 50-percent shooting. In the deciding fourth quarter, Russia made 9-12 at the line, Arcanum 1-3.

“We have to do a better job of getting the ball to the hole,” said McEldowney. “I thought Jake did a pretty good job of getting there, he just didn’t seem to get the foul call but we have to continue to do that. We have to continue to take the ball into the post and try to get to the line that way. We are getting there, we are making some strides, we just have to get better.”

Russia’s Mason Dapore led all scorers with a game high 21-points including 11-12 at the charity stripe.

“He’s a good player. We knew that coming in and I thought we did a pretty nice job on him,” McEldowney said of Dapore. “He got a lot of free throws late in the game when we were fouling to try and get the ball back.”

BOXSCORE:

RUSSIA 45, ARCANUM 38

RUSSIA – M. Dapore 21, Z. Shappie 7, G. Saunders 6, S. Dapore 4, X. Phlipot 4, J. Meyer 2, D, Luthman 1 – TOTALS 9 18-23 3 45

ARCANUM – G. Delk 11, J. Goubeaux 8, C. Burke 8, I. Baker 6, C. Brubaker 3, C. Werling 2 – TOTALS 11 7-14 3

3-POINTERS

Russia 3 (G. Saunders 2, Z. Shappie 1)

Arcanum 3 (I. Baker 2, C. Brubaker 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

07-14-11-13 45 Russia

08-11-10-09 38 Arcanum

Grant Delk scores two of his 11-points for the Arcanum Trojans in Saturday night game with Russia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Grant-Delk-.jpg Grant Delk scores two of his 11-points for the Arcanum Trojans in Saturday night game with Russia. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Jake Goubeaux puts up a shot for Arcanum in Saturday night non-conference game with Russia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Jake-Goubeaux-.jpg Jake Goubeaux puts up a shot for Arcanum in Saturday night non-conference game with Russia. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Late fourth quarter surge too much for Arcanum to overcome.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

