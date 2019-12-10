Lady Railroaders down Newton

Subscribe

Bradford – The Lady Railroaders defeated the Newton Lady Indians 74-39 in a Saturday afternoon CCC home game.

“We got off to a really good start had a couple shots go down early,” said Bradford coach Chris Besecker. “Kind of got things rolling for us – got some momentum going.”

Bradford took the opening quarter by a 22-5 score with six Lady Roaders getting in the scoring column led by Remi Harleman’s 6-points.

Quarter No. 2 had the Lady Railroaders adding 20-points to the board with Austy Miller and Cassi Mead each contributing 5-points as six Bradford girls would once again find the scoring column sending the teams to the break with Bradford holding a comfortable 42-14 advantage.

“The kids played real well defensively in the first half,” Coach Besecker noted.

The Lady Indians scored 12 third quarter points while Bradford was cooling down to 10-points in the period with the score standing at 53-26 with one period to play.

Mead paced the Lady Roaders with three fourth quarter 3-pointers as the home team would take the final period by a 21-13 score to secure the 35-point win.

“We try to focus on executing offense that we need to be able to execute against better teams,” Besecker said of his team’s game plan. “We didn’t do real well at that today and part of it was they were out really getting after us defensively and we just had a lot of one-on-one stuff going on out there.”

Remi Harleman, a 5’8” freshman post player for the Lady Railroaders contributed 8-points.

“She does all right,” Coach Besecker said of his freshman. “She has a long way to go but she’s improving.”

Cassi Mead led Bradford and all scorers with a game high 22-points in the win for the Lady Railroaders.

Cassi had a really great game,” said Besecker. “She has probably been our most consistent player from day one – she just played outstanding.”

BOXSCORE:

BRADFORD 74, NEWTON 39

BRADFORD – C. Mead 22, A. Miller 17, R. Canan 9, A. Gade 8, R. Harleman 8, E. Canan 7,A. Fike 3 – TOTALS 19 12-16 7 74

NEWTON – K. Heisey 13, M. Hughes 10, C. Gleason 7, K. Walters 5, E, Szakal 2, M. Craig 2, J. Mitchell 2 – TOTALS 17 5-9 0 39

3-POINTERS

Bradford 8 (C. Mead 4, A. Miller 2, A. Gade 1, R. Canan 1)

Newton 0

SCORE by QUARTERS:

22-20-11-21 74 Bradford

05-09-12-13 39 Newton

Cassi Mead moves to the basket for the Lady Railroaders in Saturday win over Newton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Cassi-Mead-drive-.jpg Cassi Mead moves to the basket for the Lady Railroaders in Saturday win over Newton. Bradford freshman, Remi Harleman goes to the basket in the Lady Railroaders win over the Newton Lady Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Remi-Harleman-.jpg Bradford freshman, Remi Harleman goes to the basket in the Lady Railroaders win over the Newton Lady Indians. Austy Miller drives the baseline for the Lady Railroaders in Bradford’s win over Newton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Austy-Miller-.jpg Austy Miller drives the baseline for the Lady Railroaders in Bradford’s win over Newton. Cassi Mead scores one of her game high 22-points for the Bradford Lady Railroaders in CCC win over Newton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Cassi-Mead-.jpg Cassi Mead scores one of her game high 22-points for the Bradford Lady Railroaders in CCC win over Newton. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Cassi Mead scores for the Bradford https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Cassi-Mead-c.jpg Cassi Mead scores for the Bradford Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

