Wave wrestlers open season

SIDNEY – Greenville wrestlers opened their season on Dec. 7 at Sidney High School. Several wrestlers came home with medals after competing in the Jim McCracken Invitational proving the Greenville came out ready to wrestle.

Senior Andrew Stachler came out on top in the 120-pound division with a first place win.

Senior Tytan Grote finished second in the 195-pound division.

Junior Colton McCartney too fourth place in the 285-pound division.

Sophomore Logan Thatcher took second place in the 126-pound division.

The Wave wrestler travel to Edgewood on Friday and Saturday for the Edgewood Invitational.