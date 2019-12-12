Anonia Wall of Fame to induct new member

ANSONIA — On Friday, Jan. 17, the Ansonia Athletic Wall of Fame Committee will induct a new member, Samantha (Shook) Young.

Young, Class of 2014, will be recognized for her athletic accomplishments in cross country, gymnastics, track and cheerleading.

Young earned 16 athletic letters in these sports during her high school athletic career. She still holds five gymnastic school records, three track school records and the Cross County Conference ladies pole vault record (11’ 6”). Young was a two-time state qualifier in cross country, three-time state qualifier in gymnastics and was a four-time state qualifier in track

The ceremony will take place between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball game against Tri County North.

Wall of Fame applications may be obtained at the Ansonia Local School Office or Athletic Department. Nominees must be a graduate of Ansonia Local Schools, must have graduated not less than five years prior to nomination and the nomination form and supporting documentation must be received by Oct. 31 annually.