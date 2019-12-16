Ansonia downs Lady Blackhawks

ANSONIA – The Ansonia Lady Tigers defeated the Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks 62-47 in a CCC Saturday afternoon matchup.

“It was a team effort,” said Ansonia Coach Bruce Davison. “There were a number of good plays, key plays at times. Not necessarily ones that is going to always show up in the scorebook in terms of points.”

“Someone shared with me that we had four players in double figures,” Coach Davison continued. “I saw a lot of defensive plays, key rebounds, key closeouts and things that are not going to show up in the scorebook but it was really a key for the overall to be successful.”

The Lady Hawks took an early 8-3 lead at 4:28 in the first quarter before Ansonia battle back with seven unanswered points to lead 10-8 with 3:44 showing.

Ansonia held a slim 12-11 lead at 1:05 in the opening period and used a 7-0 run to lead 19-11 after one quarter of play with Sky Edwards pacing Ansonia with 10-first quarter points including two 3-pointers and 2-2 at the line.

The Lady Tigers took a double digit 22-11 lead with 6:20 on the second quarter clock and closed out first half play leading 29-17.

“I share with them – play hard, play enthusiastic, enjoy the togetherness, that time together on the court because it is a window of time,” Davison said. “People in your life are a window of time and I share with them that they as a group are together just this short window of time. Enjoy it together, embrace it.”

The third quarter had the Lady Tigers putting daylight between the teams outscoring the visitors 18-6 led by Molly Barga’s 6-points sending the teams to the final period of play with Ansonia holding a comfortable 47-23 advantage.

Ansonia stretched its fourth period lead to 30-points, 58-28 at 3:58 before the Lady Blackhawks battled back taking advantage of Ansonia’s liberal substitutions to put 24-points on the fourth quarter board led by Mattie Hiestand with 14 MV points to make it a 15-point CCC win for the Lady Tigers.

“It’s an opportunity for the other players,” Davison said of the early large fourth quarter lead. “They show up for practice as well and they are accountable to work as hard as everyone else even though when it comes to game time, they may not get equal playing time.”

“They are deserving of having the opportunity to get on the court as well and enjoy the game not just simply from the sidelines but also out there on the court,” added Davison. “If you are a parent or anyone in the community you enjoy seeing others play as well.”

“I have nothing but respect for Coach Bergman and the Mississinawa Valley program as well,” Davison concluded.

BOXSCORE:

ANSONIA 62, MISSISSINAWA VALLEY 47

ANSONIA – S. Edwards 14, M. Troutwine 11, M. Barga 11, R. Marker 11, M. Stover 5, K. Reichert 4, K. Griffin 4, L. Burns 2 – TOTALS 20 4-9 6 62

MISSISSINAWA VALLEY – M. Hiestand 20, T. Stachler 11, K. Lavy 6, L. Scholl 5, K. Stachler 5 – TOTALS 13 6-14 5 47

3-POINTERS

Ansonia – 6 (S. Edwards 3, M. Troutwine 1, M. Barga 1, R. Marker 1)

Mississinawa Valley 5 (M. Hiestand 2, L. Scholl 1, K. Stachler 1, T. Stachler 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

19-10-18-15 62 Ansonia

11-06-06-24 47 Mississinawa Valley

Ansonia’s Mariah Troutwine (2) defends against the Lady Hawks Mattie Hiestand (35) in Saturday afternoon basketball contest. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Mariah-Troutwine-Mattie-Hiestand.jpg Ansonia’s Mariah Troutwine (2) defends against the Lady Hawks Mattie Hiestand (35) in Saturday afternoon basketball contest. The Lady Hawks Mattie Hiestand scores two of her game high 20-points in game at Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Mattie-Hiestand-mv-2.jpg The Lady Hawks Mattie Hiestand scores two of her game high 20-points in game at Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Molly-Barga-ansonia-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Sky-Edwards-ansonia-2.jpg Sky Edwards hits one of her 3-pointers to pace Ansonia with 14points in win over MV. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Sky-Edwards-Ansonia.jpg Sky Edwards hits one of her 3-pointers to pace Ansonia with 14points in win over MV. Taylor Stachler launches a 3-pointer for the Lady Blackhawks in Saturday CCC game with Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_T-Stachler-MV-.jpg Taylor Stachler launches a 3-pointer for the Lady Blackhawks in Saturday CCC game with Ansonia. Ansonia’s Kierra Reichert (23) defends against the Lady Hawks’ Mattie Hiestand (35) in Saturday afternoon CCC varsity basketball game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Hiestand-Reichert-.jpg Ansonia’s Kierra Reichert (23) defends against the Lady Hawks’ Mattie Hiestand (35) in Saturday afternoon CCC varsity basketball game. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Kierra-reichert-ansonia-2-.jpg Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Kierra Reichert goes to the basket for Ansonia in the Lady Tigers win over the visiting Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Kierra-Reichert-ansonia.jpg Kierra Reichert goes to the basket for Ansonia in the Lady Tigers win over the visiting Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

The Ansonia Lady Tigers breeze to a CCC win over Mississinawa Valley.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330