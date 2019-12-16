Flying J’s compete at Twigs Kids

Flying J’s gymnastics had their second meet of the season at Twigs Kids in Miamisburg, OH on Saturday, Dec 14. This is one of the bigger competitions of the season with a 2 day meet.

There are 16 level 3s, with 14 all of the gymnasts competing. Gymnasts competing for the Flying Js Gymanstics incluede: Lydia Alton, Mylie Austerman, Mara Batty, Piper Burgett, Vivian Dapore, Mya Ellis, Carley Holzapfel, Ava May, Kiley May, Jillian Mumaw, Jamie Pleiman, Lydia Poeppelman, Delaney Price, Shawna Schmitmeyer, Macy Sink and Emily Thomas.

The team scorers on vault include Shawna Schmitmeyer, who placed 1st in her age group with a 9.1, Jillian Mumaw with a 9.0, who placed 2nd in her age group and Ava May who placed 3rd. On Bars, Carley Holzapfel and Kiley May, who both placed 1st in their age group and Jillian Mumaw, who placed 2nd. On Balance Beam, Carley Holzapfel, with a 9.2 and Vivian Dapore, with a 9.05, both placed 1st in their age groups.

Mya Ellis placed 2nd for the team, with this being her very first meet ever. On Floor, Shawna placed 1st in her age group and Carley and Kiley both placed 2nd in their age groups. Medalists for the level 3 team include: Mylie Austerman with 3rd on Bars, Ava May with 3rd on Bars and Floor , Jamie Pleiman who placed 3rd on Bars and 3rd All Around and Delaney Price with 2nd on Vault. Carley Holzapfel and Kiley May were both 1st place All Around in their age groups, while Shawn placed 2nd All Around in her age group.

While almost all the gymnasts made great improvement to their individual event scores and All Around scores, the Most improved from the 1st meet to this meet was Vivian Dapore, who improved a total of 3.85 points overall.

The Level 4s have 8 gymnasts on the team, with only 6 competing Saturday, which included Kiersten Dickey, Alexus Jordan, Addysen Mills, Jocelyn Mumaw, Mia Parsons and Serenity Weaver. Scoring for the Flying Js team on Vault were Serenity Weaver, who placed 1st, Addysen Mills, who placed 2nd and Alexus Jordan who placed 3rd.

Scoring for the team for bars were Kiersten Dickey, who placed 4th in her age group, Alexus Jordan who placed 3rd in her age group, and Jocelyn Mumaw. Balance beam scorers Addysen, Alexus and Serenity. Finally, on the floor the scorers were Kiersten, who placed 1st in her age group and Addysen, who placed 4th in her age group and Mia Parsons who placed 4th in her age group. The Level 4 team placed 2nd. Most improved from last meet to this meet was Alexus Jordan with an overall 1.70 points improvement.

For Excels, the Flying Js have one Excel Gold gymnast which is Colleen Steinmetz. She placed 2nd on Floor with a 9.15. Flying Js have 4 Excel Platinum gymnasts with only 3 competing, including Erin Leensvaart, Chloe Steinbrunner and Josie Pothast.

Medalist for this group included: Erin who placed 2nd on Vault, 3rd on Beam and 3rd All Around, Chloe who placed 2nd on Beam with 9.1 and 2nd All Around, and 4th on Bars and Floor, while Josie took 1st on Vault with 9.1 and 5th on Beam and All Around. Most improved for the meet was Chloe Steinbrunner with .80 improvement. Flying J’s had one Excel Diamond competing at Twigs, Jayla Pothast, who placed 1st on Balance Beam.

Flying J’s will compete on January 18 at the Wolfpack Invitational in Columbus. Flying Js Gymnastics is located at 7546 State Route 242, Versailles, 937-526-4125. You can find us on Facebook at Jess Pothast (Flying Js Gymnastics).